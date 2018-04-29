Gator Lacrosse Claims Big East Title With Win Over Butler

The Gator Lacrosse team earned the Big East title Saturday after defeating the Butler Bulldogs 23-3.

Gators Dominate Conference Play

With Florida’s win over Butler Saturday, the Gators finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. Florida posted an impressive 9-0 record against Big East opponents. The Gators have won the Big East title for four consecutive seasons.

Game Recap

Saturday’s game against Butler was Senior Day, as well as the last regular game of the season. All the momentum in the first half was with Florida. The Gators finished the first 30 minutes with a 15-1 lead. Florida’s well-rounded offense saw 10 different players score.

Senior Shayna Pirreca earned a hat trick in the first half. Pirreca scored the 200th goal of her collegiate career, joining five other Gators in history.

The Bulldogs added to their score early in the second half but never got in a rhythm. The Gators had 17 different players score over the course of the game. Five Gators earned hat tricks, meaning they scored three goals in a game:

Shayna Pirreca

Sydney Pirreca

Shannon Kavanagh

Grace Haus

Madisyn Kittell

What’s Next

#Gators take @BIGEAST title with an undefeated league record of 9-0! Congrats 👏 23 goals is the most for Florida since 2014 season! Next up: @BIGEAST Tournament is here at The Diz next week. #Gators start semifinal action Thursday, May 3 at 4pmET #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/WGgX4FQtcA — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) April 28, 2018

Florida is hosting the Big East tournament starting next week. The Gators will play in the semifinal round on Thursday at 4 p.m.