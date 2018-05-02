Florida Men’s and Women’s Tennis Selected as Regional Hosts

The Florida Men’s and Women’s tennis teams were both selected to host Regionals in their respective NCAA tournaments.

Florida Women’s Tennis

The No. 9 seed women will host first and second round play Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12.

They’ll be hosting Youngstown State, North Florida and Florida State. The Gators are one of 11 SEC teams in the 64-team field. They enter the tournament as the defending national champions, and a successful defense of that title would give them their eighth all-time national championship. Florida starts its defense next Friday when it hosts Youngstown State

Florida Men’s Tennis

Meanwhile, the No. 13 seed men will host first and second round play Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13.

They’ll be hosting South Carolina State, Miami and North Florida. Florida has made 28 consecutive NCAA men’s tournaments, but is still looking for its first national championship. The Gators will get that journey underway next Saturday when they host South Carolina State, the third meeting in program history, at 1 p.m.