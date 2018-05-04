Gator Baseball Travels to College Station for Series with Texas A&M

Friday night starts a three-game series between No. 1 Florida Gators and No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, TX. For the past 65 USA Today Coaching Polls, the Gators have been ranked. As well as being ranked No. 1 18 times and have been in the top five 41 times. The Gators (36–10, 16-5) are coming off a series win against the Auburn Tigers 2-1. Meanwhile, the Aggies (33-12, 11-10) are coming off an 18-1 mid-week win over Prairie View A&M. During the last regular season matchup, (back in 2016) Florida swept Texas A & M. However, the Aggies lead the all-time series 10-5.

The past year has been really special… EXHIBIT A: #Gators have won 1⃣7⃣ regular season series in a row with 7 sweeps (Not to mention a Regional, Super Regional and @NCAACWS title) pic.twitter.com/FabLvhrox5 — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 28, 2018

Players to Watch For

RHP, Brady Singer, is expected to get the start Friday for that Gators. Singer is tied with Logan Shore for the 8th all-time strikeouts at Florida with 248. If Singer were to get three more strikeouts he would tie A.J. Puk with 251. In his last five starts, Singer has a 2.18 ERA in 33 IP with 14 hits and 42 strikeouts.

Last Saturday RHP, Jack Leftwich, made his first SEC start. After a three-run homer in the first inning, Leftwich regrouped to finish strong. Leftwich pitched through 6.2 innings allowing only 3 runs, 4 hits with 7 strikeouts. He is also expected to pitch Sunday against Texas A&M.

Third baseman, Jonathan India is doing some big things at the plate. Currently, India has a .429 batting average, .592 on-base percentage, and .900 slugging average. India leads the SEC in OBP and SLG. In conference play, India has eight homers which is tied for the most in the SEC and has 18 RBI’s. Overall, India has 14 home runs and 35 RBI’s on the season.

Texas A&M’s, Michael Helman, currently leads the team with a .390 batting average and .477 on-base percentage. In the Aggies last game, Helman went 2 for 3, with three runs and one RBI.

Game Times and Expected Pitching Match-Ups

Friday’s UF vs Texas A&M game is set for 7:30 on the SEC Network +. RHP Brady Singer (9-1, 2.62 ERA) is presumed to get the start for Gators on the mound against the Aggies RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (8-1, 2.12 ERA).

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network. RHP Jackson Kowar (7-2, 2.91 ERA) is expected to be the starting pitcher against Texas A&M’s LHP John Doxakis (6-2, 2.86 ERA).

Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN2. RHP Jack Leftwich (4-1, 3.50 ERA) is likely to pitch for the Gators against Aggies’ RHP Stephen Kolek (4-4, 3.75 ERA).