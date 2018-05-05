Singer Dominant In Gator Baseball Series Opening Win Versus Aggies

Friday night, Florida pitcher Brady Singer continued to show why he is one of the most dominant pitchers in the country.

The ace threw a complete game shutout on 111 pitches, giving up just six hits while striking out five as the top ranked Gators defeated No. 18 Texas A&M 9-0 Friday night in College Station, Texas. It was UF’s first complete game shutout since Logan Shore accomplished the same feat against Georgia in 2016.

How It All Went Down

Florida took the lead in the first inning off a J.J. Schwarz RBI single and never looked back.

It was still anybody’s game entering the sixth inning as the Gators only held a 1-0 lead. That was until Schwarz came up big once again, hitting a triple down the right-field line to score Wil Dalton. That was one of the four runs that Florida scored in that inning.

The Gators removed all doubt in the last two innings of play as they scored two runs in both the eighth and ninth inning, giving themselves a 9-0 lead.

Making An Impact

Even though Singer’s first career complete-game shutout will grab the most attention from Friday night’s win, It took a team effort for the Gators to grab another top 25 road victory.

Schwarz had what may end up being his best game of the season as he finished 4 for 5 at the plate with four runs batted in. Second baseman Blake Reese also left his mark as he went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Four different Gators collected two or more hits.

RBI double for JJ! That's his first 4-hit game of the year. He's also got his first 4-RBI game of the year. Mid 9 | #Gators 9, TAMU 0 pic.twitter.com/qHcUn0sAmt — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 5, 2018

What’s Next?

With the win, UF gets to 37-10 on the season and the win gives them more cushion atop the SEC standings. However, Florida will have to put their win in the rearview mirror as the Gators and Aggies will be taking the field at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

On the mound for the Orange and Blue will be Jackson Kowar. You can hear the game live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.