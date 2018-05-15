Home / NFL / Saquon Barkley’s First Rookie Camp in the Books
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks at a news conference at NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 11, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Saquon Barkley’s First Rookie Camp in the Books

Micayla Delesparra May 15, 2018 NFL, NFL Draft 27 Views

The number two overall NFL Draft pick, Saquon Barkley, got his first glimpse of action with the New York Giants this weekend.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Barkley certainly impressed many during the first few days of the Giants rookie mini camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The running back caught pass after pass, creating high expectations for this upcoming season.

Barkley Predictions

Saquon Barkley is expected to be a nightmare to guard due to his unique performances, where he bursts and changes direction. He will be up against numerous high-caliber NFL stars, so he must continue to stand out. It may have just been the rookie minicamp, but it is definitely a reason for the Giants to be excited.

Playing as a running back in the NFL, there is constant success expected. It is clear that everyone has their own expectations on what Barkley will achieve throughout his first season with the Giants. However, to Barkley it doesn’t matter what anyone expects.

To him, all that matters are his own expectations.

Barkley will certainly be tested, but the Giants are confident that he can handle the amount of pressure there is within the NFL. General manager, Dave Gettleman, is already putting Barkley up to the Gold Jacket test.

The Gold Jacket

The Gold Jacket test is of those players worthy of being selected No. 2, which Barkley was. He must earn the Gold Jacket now by proving himself to be one of the best players. The last time the Giants picked in that spot was back in 1981. They welcomed the best player in franchise history, Lawrence Taylor.

Now, it is a waiting game to see what Saquon Barkley can accomplish. Here are his thoughts on working for the Gold Jacket:

Continued Practice

There’s an old saying that practice makes perfect. In order for Barkley to grow and succeed he must practice prior, during, and after football season.

With rookie camp coming to an end, Barkley will still get to test his skills throughout offseason this summer. He will attend various other mini camps, along with training camp. Here, he will work alongside his other teammates, rookies and non-rookies.

About Micayla Delesparra

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

NBA: Celtics Look to Go Up 2-0 on LeBron, Cavs

Following his team’s Game 1 blowout win, Boston Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens received a …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties