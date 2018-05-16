Home / Feature Sports News / Lightning Bounce Back in Game 3 Against Caps
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, from Sweden, center Steven Stamkos, center J.T. Miller and center Brayden Point celebrate Stamkos' goal with his teammates during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lightning Bounce Back in Game 3 Against Caps

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned a much-needed victory Tuesday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After dropping the first two games in Tampa to the Washington Capitals, the Lightning bounced back for a 4-2 win on the Capitals’ home ice.

Summary

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov were dynamic for Tampa’s top unit. They each had a power play goal and an assist. Victor Hedman was a star in Tampa Bay’s back end, coming up with the Lightning’s third goal and providing two assists in the game.

The Lightning were outshot 38-23 by the Capitals, but Andrei Vasilevskiy rebounded from a difficult first two games to put up a big performance, making 36 saves and preserving Tampa Bay’s lead throughout the game.

Stamkos got the action started with 6:07 left to go in the first period. On the power play, Hedman took a pass from Brayden Point and fed Stamkos, who one-timed it from the face-off dot past Braden Holtby for the 1-0 Tampa Bay lead.

The Lightning extended their lead second via goals from Kucherov, Hedman, and Point.

Hedman fed Kucherov on the power play before the winger blasted a one-timer past a Brooks Orpik screen to make it 2-0.

Shortly after, Kucherov played a pass back to a trailing Hedman who wasted no time finishing into a wide open net to make it 3-0.

The Caps pulled a goal back later in the period via Brett Connolly, but a Point goal late in the period off a faceoff put the game out of reach from Washington. Kuznetzov went on to score from a tight-angle blast in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as Tampa Bay saw out the 4-2 win.

 

