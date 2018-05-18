Home / Gator Sports / Gator Women’s Golf Ready For NCAA Championships

Jonathan Acosta May 18, 2018 Gator Sports, Gator Women's Golf 18 Views

The Florida Gator women’s golf team opens NCAA Championships play Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Looking for a Championship

The Gators will be paired with Arizona State and Northwestern in what is Florida’s 27th NCAA Championships appearance.

Florida’s starting five lineup consists of Elin Esborn, who was the team’s top finisher at NCAA regionals; Taylor Tomlinson, who is the only one with prior NCAA Championships experience; Sierra Brooks; Addie Bagarly, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and Marta Perez.

Florida arrives after finishing third in the Austin regional. There, they posted a score of +5, finishing nine strokes above the cut line.

The top 15 teams from the first three rounds of stroke play will advance to a fourth round, which will also be stroke play. From there, the top eight will advance onto match play

