Gators Lacrosse Out to Stamp Their Ticket to Final Four Against JMU

Eight teams will enter, but only four will advance. For the Florida Gators lacrosse team, they look to be one-of-four to continue on. James Madison University will be looking to play spoilers for Florida, with a ticket to the Final Four on the line.

Season Success

The team is enjoying an astronomical amount of success this season. Boasting a record of 17-3, with a 9-0 perfect conference record, the Gators have momentum on their side. They also have the 2018 BIG EAST Championship on their resume, which is history-making. They are now the only program to accomplish the feat four years in a row.

Florida is also coming off a 13-9 victory last week against Colorado, with a performance anchored by the Pirreca Sisters. Senior sibling Shayna would put up four goals and four points, while freshman sibling Sydney would have three goals and five points.

The likes of Grace Haus, Shannon Kavanagh, Madi Hall and Caroline Benitez, among others, are having sensational seasons for the orange and blue. If they continue to bring out the intensity that they are working with all season, James Madison University could be in for a very long day.

This season alone, including the postseason, the Gators have outscored their opponents, scoring 335 to every opponent’s total score of 192 in 2018.

Florida will be looking to repeat 2012, when they defeated Penn State to advance to the Final Four.

#TBT to UF’s 2012 NCAA Quarterfinal Florida defeated Penn State 15-2 to move onto the Final Four! #FLax faces JMU in the NCAA Quarterfinal on Saturday at 1! pic.twitter.com/8gKsFXZoVa — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 17, 2018

With the playmaking performance that Florida’s stars have been putting forward this season, they could already have their ticket to the Final Four ready before the opening draw tomorrow afternoon.

Game Information

The Florida Gators lacrosse team will be in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday. They will do battle against James Madison University, with a spot in the Final Four on the line. The game will be on ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF at 1 p.m. Finally, stick with us for more as the Gators lacrosse season advances.