Seasons Come to an End for Multiple Gators Teams

Many Florida Gators teams were in national championship tournament competition this weekend. For some, this weekend would see the end of their seasons after heartbreaking losses.

Gators Lacrosse Out in Elite Eight

The Gators lacrosse team would appear in their first NCAA quarterfinal matchup since 2014, but unable to overcome James Madison University. After a 17-4 season and an undefeated 9-0 conference record, three goals would keep Florida from advancing.

The beginning of the game would see goals coming scarcely. Both teams combined for seven goals in the first 30 minutes, with Lindsey Ronbeck scoring for Florida. After JMU would tie the game, Grace Haus would answer back and score, bringing Florida to 3-2.

After a long back-and-forth for the lead, James Madison would ultimately take control of the game. While Ronbeck would put Florida within three, the team was unable to fight back in the final three minutes of the game.Haley Hicklen would record 12 saves, and extend the single-season record to 178.

With all of these pieces in place, it would not be enough for Gators lacrosse to continue on in the NCAA Championship. The team exits this season off a 33-game win streak in the BIG EAST, a school record for consecutive conference wins that began in 2015.

Men’s Tennis Close, but Not Enough

Coming off a 19-10 season and 9-3 conference record, the Gators men’s tennis team ends their Elite Eight run after a 4-3 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The matchup for Florida would not be easy. They faced a 3-0 deficit before McClain Kessler picked up the Gators’ first win of the day. Andy Andrade would follow that up with Florida’s second victory, bringing the score to 3-2. Andrade would score the third point for Florida to tie and put them within reach of the victory.

Coming down to Johannes Ingildsen, who was battling with cramps since North Carolina, would give the Gators the near-comeback they were looking for. Emptying his gas tank for the team and giving his all, he would fall, bringing Texas A&M the one-point victory and advance them to the Final Four.

Women’s Golf Ousted from NCAA Championship

In Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Gators were in the NCAA Championship tournament in women’s golf. A standout performance from Sierra Brooks will be remembered, despite Florida not advancing.

Ultimately, Brooks would get so close to advancing to the list of top-nine individuals. She would have a tournament total of 222 (+6) to tie for 10th-place individually, but was one stroke shy of making the cut.

Taylor Tomlinson would also play her last round at the NCAA Championship, scoring a tournament total of 230 (+14.)

The Gators would total a 909 (+45) to place 21st in the field behind Oklahoma. Finally, the Gators would face elimination by a very small margin from the championship.