The Florida Gator women’s tennis team opens NCAA Championships Wednesday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The four individuals drawn to compete in the event were revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Gators Look for Championship

Gator seniors Anna Danilina, Josie Kuhlman, and Victoria Emma were selected to participate in the NCAA Championships taking place this week. Danilina and Kuhlman will both play in the 64-player singles draw. Florida’s Kuhlman and Emma will pair to compete in the 32-team doubles event, which does not begin until Thursday.

Anna Danilina was one of eight players seeded No. 9-16 and is currently ranked No. 18. She will face California’s No. 5o ranked Olivia Hauger in the opening round. For No. 52 ranked Josie Kuhlman, she will compete against South Alabama’s 110th-ranked Alexandria Stiteler in the opening round.

For doubles, No. 17 ranked Danilina and Kuhlman will face Oklahoma State’s No. 14 ranked duo, Vladica Babic and Sofia Blanco.

Honored Seniors

Florida’s Anna Danilina and Josie Kuhlman were honored by the coaches of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Southeast Region. They were named as the 2018 ITA Division I Regional Award winners on Monday.

Danilina was recognized as the region’s ITA Most Improved Senior, while Kuhlman was honored with the ITA Cissie Leary Award for Sportsmanship.