NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Preview: Celtics vs. Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. The series is currently tied 2-2.

Game Four Recap

After a dominant first quarter that saw the Cavaliers go up 34-18, Boston was not able to come back even after outscoring the Cavaliers in the remaining quarters. LeBron James was the difference in the 111-102 final score scoring 44 points. The Cavaliers had complete control at the half scoring 34 points in both quarters, almost matching Boston’s 35 points in the second quarter. Boston played better defense in the second half, but the offense was not on point, shooting a 41 field goal percentage compared to Cleveland’s 50 percent.

The Cavaliers and LeBron James showed no mercy against the Celtics in both games at home and will carry that mindset to TD Garden this Wednesday.

Game Five Keys

Keys for the Celtics

Use your crowd! – The Celtics are known for their home strength and consistency. The fans are able to bully players from other teams with their loudness. TD Garden has a very hostile atmosphere. This will once again give Cleveland a hard time. Expect an electric Boston home crowd.

Keep the tempo up from the beginning – Boston played catch-up all of game 4. They looked frustrated and uncomfortable all throughout the game. This is mostly due to the fact that they were able to score 35 points in the second quarter, but made no difference because the Cleveland almost matched that up with 34. This completely killed Boston's morale and it was shown by the staleness shown in the second half. If Boston is able to pull away early or even keep it close before the first half is over, then the second half will be a different story this time.

Keys for the Cavaliers