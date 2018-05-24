Home / Uncategorized / Florida Tennis Begins NCAA Tournament
Photo Credit: Alan Alvarez de Sotomayor/The Alligator.

Florida Tennis Begins NCAA Tournament

Michael Knauff May 24, 2018 Uncategorized 20 Views

The Florida tennis teams began NCAA tournament play Wednesday with both men and women competing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Men’s Preview

On the mens side of the bracket, Florida sent three singles players to the tournament.

Alfredo Perez was the lone Gator to survive the opening round as he bested Ohio State’s J.J. Wolf in two sets 6-4, 6-4. Weather played a factor in the match, as a rain delay halted play in the second set when Perez was leading 5-4. 

Perez will now take on Columbia’s Victor Pham on Thursday in the second round. That match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Johannes Ingildsen and Oliver Crawford also had opening round matchups. Ingildsen fell to Runhao Hua of Michigan in straight-sets, 7-5, 6-2. Crawford battled Florida State’s Lucas Poullain, losing in two sets each by the score of 6-1.

Women’s Preview

In the women’s tournament, Anna Danilina and Josie Kuhlman each won their respective singles matchups. Danilina defeated California’s Olivia Hauger in straight sets 7-5, 6-0. That was Danilina’s 95th career victory, and will send her to the second round where she will face Texas A&M’s Anna Turati at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Finally, Kuhlman grinded out a three set victory over South Alabama’s Alexandria Stiteler by scores of 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2. She will face off against Stanford’s Emily Arbuthnott Thursday at 11 a.m.

Upcoming Schedule

The doubles tournament gets underway Thursday as well, with the lady Gators beginning action at 1:30PM. Danilina will team up with freshman Victoria Emma to do battle Oklahoma State’s Vladica Babic and Sofia Blanco.

The Cowboy’s pair is ranked 14th in the nation. Finally, for more on the Gators in the NCAA Tournament, stick with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF for continuing coverage of the tournament.

About Michael Knauff

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

NBA Preview: Rockets look to take long-awaited series edge

It’s hard to deny that the Houston Rockets have already had a remarkable season, but …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties