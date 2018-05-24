Florida Tennis Begins NCAA Tournament

The Florida tennis teams began NCAA tournament play Wednesday with both men and women competing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Men’s Preview

On the mens side of the bracket, Florida sent three singles players to the tournament.

Alfredo Perez was the lone Gator to survive the opening round as he bested Ohio State’s J.J. Wolf in two sets 6-4, 6-4. Weather played a factor in the match, as a rain delay halted play in the second set when Perez was leading 5-4.

NCAA Singles First Round🎾 Freddy advances to the second round with a win over Ohio States JJ Wolf! Perez🐊 vs Wolf (OSU)

6-4✅, 6-4✅#NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/Z943qfk1Yf — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) May 24, 2018

Perez will now take on Columbia’s Victor Pham on Thursday in the second round. That match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Johannes Ingildsen and Oliver Crawford also had opening round matchups. Ingildsen fell to Runhao Hua of Michigan in straight-sets, 7-5, 6-2. Crawford battled Florida State’s Lucas Poullain, losing in two sets each by the score of 6-1.

Women’s Preview

In the women’s tournament, Anna Danilina and Josie Kuhlman each won their respective singles matchups. Danilina defeated California’s Olivia Hauger in straight sets 7-5, 6-0. That was Danilina’s 95th career victory, and will send her to the second round where she will face Texas A&M’s Anna Turati at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Finally, Kuhlman grinded out a three set victory over South Alabama’s Alexandria Stiteler by scores of 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2. She will face off against Stanford’s Emily Arbuthnott Thursday at 11 a.m.

Upcoming Schedule

The doubles tournament gets underway Thursday as well, with the lady Gators beginning action at 1:30PM. Danilina will team up with freshman Victoria Emma to do battle Oklahoma State’s Vladica Babic and Sofia Blanco.

The Cowboy’s pair is ranked 14th in the nation. Finally, for more on the Gators in the NCAA Tournament, stick with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF for continuing coverage of the tournament.