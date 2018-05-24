Tampa Bay Lightning Pull Off Miraculous Playoff Run, but Gets Cut Shorts by Capitals

In what can only be described as a Cinderella story, the Tampa Bay Lightning are now on the outside looking in. The Washington Capitals would put the nail on the coffin on their season after a 4-0 victory in Tampa Bay.

Seven games and a series for the books. Congrats, @capitals. Best of luck. ⚡️🦅 pic.twitter.com/8Gim2AmRv7 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 24, 2018

Game Recap

This game will be seen as the biggest moment for the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin. After many demons of playoffs past, Ovechkin will be in his first Stanley Cup in his career. The performance is also a breakout game for Braden Holtby. These two performances are sending the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years.

After the series, there was nothing but respect shown to their opposition.

Congratulations on an amazing season, @TBLightning. Pushed us to the brink. See you next year. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZpRNCPeK4Z — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 24, 2018

Ovechkin would strike first on the board, scoring in the first 1:02 of the game. He saw this as the most important goal of his career, since he would never advance past the second round. The goal was followed by a goal in the second period from Andre Burakovsky, followed by another goal just under eight minutes later.

The domination would continue when Nicklas Backstrom would share the wealth, sealing the game with a fourth goal. The Capitals’ one-sided scoring output would punch their ticket to a showdown against the upstart team looking to prove a lot to the world: the Vegas Golden Knights.

While the Capitals are celebrating, Tampa Bay is looking back at everything that went wrong for them in the series. With many things that may have not worked out in their favor, 2018 is going down as the year of the Bolts.

Season in Review

The Tampa Bay Lightning will not hang their heads in shame as they look back on this season. Getting 113 playoff points in the standings this season, they would lead the East in playoff points. Also cashing in on a 54-23 record, they hold the best record in the NHL for the season.

2018 is also a season that the fans and Tampa Bay community will forever be grateful for.

https://twitter.com/TBLightning/status/999692348446642176

Statistically, the Tampa Bay Lightning were on fire. Nikita Kucherov would absolutely dominate the season stat-line for the Lightning. He led the team in points (17), goals (7) and assists (10). Following Kucherov is the franchise player Steven Stamkos, tacking on another seven goals on the season, with nine assists and 16 points.

It was a wild ride this year, and you were with us every single step of the way. Passionate. Loud. Loyal. Wearing our ⚡️ with pride. To all of #Bolts Nation, wherever you are… pic.twitter.com/8jbX8efmas — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 24, 2018

Tampa Bay is ending an unlikely season. With the Stanley Cup so close, yet slipping from their fingers, they are hungry to do it next year. Will the Lightning be able to make it all the way? Stay tuned to ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF as the Stanley Cup Finals begin, and for the latest on the Tampa Bay Lightning.