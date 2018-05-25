A Grand Slam Seals Arkansas Win Over Florida

The Florida Gator Baseball team was handed its first loss in the SEC Tournament to the Arkansas Razorbacks 8-2. The two teams went into the game both undefeated in the tournament.

Florida had beaten LSU 4-3 and Arkansas beat South Carolina 13-8. During the game, the Gators made multiple impressive defensive plays. Especially from third baseman, Jonathan India, who is a semifinalist for the 2018 Golden Spikes Award. However, good defense was not enough to hold off the Hogs. With the Gators down 4-2 going into the top of the 9th a grand slam from Arkansas put the game out of reach.

India's like a vacuum over at third…another #WebGem for the SEC Player of the Year. Watch ➡️ https://t.co/8Cultr0TWM pic.twitter.com/HLRW81rxLv — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 25, 2018

Pitching

RHP, Jackson Kowar, started on the mound for the Gators. Kowar gave up seven hits for four runs with seven strikeouts. He now has a 3.38 ERA. LHP, Andrew Baker replaced Kowar in the seventh. Baker finished the game on the mound and gave up three hits, four runs and four walks.

For the Razorbacks, Blaine Knight got the start and, through six innings, only gave up four hits and one run. He ended the day with a 2.70 ERA. This was Knight’s second time beating the Gators this year. Back on March 23, the Hogs beat the Gators 6-3, but Florida ultimately won the series 2-1.

In Friday morning’s game, Knight was replaced by RHP, Barrett Loseke, who threw one inning and gave up a run. LHP, Matt Cronin pitched the last two innings not giving up a single hit or run.

Game Recap

The Hogs were the first on the board. In the second inning, Luke Bonfield walked. Then, Casey Martin hit a home run about 400 feet down the left field line, to make the score 2-0 Hogs.

In the sixth, Heston Kjerstad for Arkansas singled to right center. Then, Bonfield walked, advancing Kjerstad to second. Dominic Fletcher singled down the right field line to score Kjerstad. Then, Jared Gates singled to left field which allowed Bonfield to score. This made the score 4-0 Hogs.

Finally, in the bottom of the sixth, the Gators got on the board when Jonathan India hit a solo homer the center.

In the eighth, Deacon Liput singled through the left side for the Gators. Nelson Maldonado and Wil Dalton both walked. Then Austen Langworthy flied out to center field and Liput scored. This made the score 4-2 Hogs.

But that wasn’t enough momentum for the Gators, because in the top of the ninth, Arkansas put the game out of reach. Jax Biggers singled to center field. Then, Eric Cole reached on a fielder’s choice to the pitcher with a bunt and Biggers advanced to second. Kjerstad was then hit by pitch and advanced Biggers to third and Cole to second. To seal the game, Hunter Wilson came in to DH and homered to right field, which cleared the bases. This made the final score 8-2 Hogs.

COWBOY UP!!🤠 First Postseason AB + First Career HR= a GRAND SLAM for Hunter Wilson! @PhilElsonPxP with the Call of the Game as the Hogs advance to the @SEC Semifinals! #ThisIsBaseball pic.twitter.com/HkcJcrrvIq — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 25, 2018

Next on the Bracket

The Gators fans are getting a double dose of the team today as they will take on LSU tonight 7:30p.m. The game will be on the SEC Network or you can listen live on 98.1 FM ESPN Gainesville. RPH Jack Leftwich is expected to get the start.