A Walk-off Walk Gives Gators Softball Momentum against Texas A&M

Not often does one see the Gators softball team down on the scoreboard going into the 7th inning. If yesterday was any indication, however, teams will have to make sure they play well all seven innings to put away the 4th ranked team in the nation.

After being down 4-2 going into the bottom half of the final inning, the Gators rallied to beat the Texas A&M Aggies by the score of 5-4 in Game 1 of the NCAA Gainesville Super Regional.

Final | GATORS WIN!!! 👏 Florida storms back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 and take Game 1 of the Supers! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/uhRRXMXnQ4 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 25, 2018

Game in Review

After two quiet innings from both teams to begin the game, pitcher Kelly Barnhill lost control in the top of the third. She gave up three runs on one hit, three walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch, allowing the Aggies to take a 3-0 lead.

Florida responded with a RBI double by 2018 SEC Player of the Year Amanda Lorenz in the bottom of the third, bringing back some life into Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

B3 | And just like that, the Gators are on the board!!! 🙌@AmandaLorenz18 doubles off the wall to send @GatorSo74 home! Florida trials 3-1 with no outs in the bottom of the third. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/DUovrxuAtm — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 25, 2018

The Aggies scored off Barnhill in the fourth inning after a homerun by Kaitlyn Alderink, but UF again responded. An RBI single off the bat of Janell Wheaton would pull the score to 4-2.

After two blank innings and a scoreless top half of the 7th for Texas A&M, Florida found themselves three outs away from a 1-0 deficit in the Super Regional.

After Aggies pitcher Trinity Harrington struck out the first batter, Lorenz stepped up to the plate. She blasted a ball over the right field wall. Her homer put Florida down only one, but a Nicole Dewitt groundout had the Gators down to their last out.

After a walk by Kayli Kvistad, two errors in a row by Aggie shortstop Kristin Cuyos loaded the bases. Aleshia Ocasio would come up to bat for the Gators.

Harrington walked Ocasio, evening the score at 4-4 with Janell Wheaton coming up to the plate.

Texas A&M switched pitchers, bringing in Payton McBride to face Wheaton. It did not help, as McBride walked Wheaton to score the Gator’s game-winning run.

We fight till the very last second! Walk off to go up 1⃣ game over Texas A&M in Supers!! 😬🐊🎉💪 Highlights ⬇️https://t.co/xjBEEPWtnH#GoGators pic.twitter.com/QAqXQ3bsHn — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 25, 2018

With the walk-off win, Florida holds momentum going into Game 2 of the series,. The Aggies must get over the tough loss if they want to extend the series to a Game three.

Up Next

Game two of the series will be held in Gainesville tonight at 7 p.m. The Aggies hope to keep their season alive, while Florida will looks to finish off Texas A&M. Finally, with the win, the Gators will advance to the NCAA College World Series in Oklahoma City.