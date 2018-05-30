Mike Holloway has had quite the month of May.

Two weeks ago, he led both the men’s and women’s track and field teams to SEC Outdoor titles. A week ago, Holloway accepted a lengthy 10-year contract extension that will keep him within the Florida program until 2028.

And on Tuesday, the UF track and field coach accomplished something nobody ever has.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1001549043166863360

Holloway Receives Prestigious Honor

After SEC Honors for track and field were released on Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that coach Mike Holloway had become the first coach in SEC history to be named coach of the year for both the men’s and women’s track and field teams.

This is the third time while at Florida that Holloway has earned Men’s SEC Outdoor Coach of the Year, receiving the honor back in 2010 and again in 2015.

Only one other time has Holloway received the Women’s SEC Outdoor Coach of the Year, and that was in 2009.

The Florida coach certainly is no stranger to these types of awards, accumulating many over the duration of his tenure at the school.

In total, Holloway has received an SEC Indoor/Outdoor Coach of the Year award a combined eight times for both his men’s and women’s teams since picking up his first award back in 2004.

Since arriving at the university in 2002, the UF track and field coach has brought the program six indoor/outdoor Men’s SEC Championships, five indoor/outdoor Women’s SEC Championships and eight NCAA Indoor/Outdoor Men’s Championships.

Thankfully for Gator Nation, the legend that is Mike Holloway will be around to anchor the track and field program for many years to come.