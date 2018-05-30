Home / Feature Sports News / Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Preview: Washington Looks Tie Up Series in Vegas
Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, left, of the Czech Republic, battles for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland during first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Jonathan Acosta May 30, 2018 Feature Sports News, Hockey, NHL, Stanley Cup 45 Views

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals have a tough opening act to follow in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 saw a thrilling back and forth game, with the Golden Knights riding the home crowd to a 6-4 victory.

That didn’t follow the script many expected, as the goalkeepers for each team came in with serious momentum. Marc-Andre Fleury came in as a favorite for the Conn Smythe (and still is) due to his play through these playoffs. Meanwhile, Braden Holtby entered this series on the back of two consecutive shutouts against Tampa Bay after Washington fell behind 3-2 in the series.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Game 2 Wednesday night in Las Vegas could feature a more defensive, low-scoring game. Neither team wants to consistently bank on having to score four or more goals, as that’s not a recipe for consistent success. With each goalie averaging over a .900 save percentage, it’s safe to assume that Game 2 will likely have less than 10 goals.

Another aspect to keep in eye out for is the physicality. Vegas was coming off eight days rest, while Washington is known as the big hitting team. Vegas is also known as the quicker and faster skating team, so it’s up to Washington’s hitting to establish a physical tone in the game.

They did that in Game 1, outhitting the Golden Knights 38-25. However, they still ended up losing the game and it included a questionable hit by Tom Wilson, who has history of controversial plays, on Vegas’ forward Jonathan Marchessault.

There was speculation as to whether he would have a meeting with the NHL over the hit and a possible suspension. He avoided a suspension, and yesterday defended his hit on Marchessault as a hockey play.

https://twitter.com/TarikNBCS/status/1001601165635731461

So with Wilson still expected to be in the lineup, the Capitals will look to bounce back on the road, something they’ve done well all playoffs long. After dropping the first two at home in the first round against Columbus, they came back with four straight victories, including three on the road. They closed out the Penguins in Pittsburgh in the second round, and took three games in Tampa, including Game 7, in the Eastern Conference Final.

They’ll be looking for some of the same road magic in Game 2. If not, Vegas will one step closer to finishing of the magical journey of its own.

Game Info

8 p.m.; T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, Nevada.

