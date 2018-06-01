NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Talks Various Issues in the NBA

In his annual NBA Finals address, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded to various issues related to the NBA today. From league expansion to the national anthem, Silver let the public know what his stances are on some hot topics.

League Expansion

During Silver’s address, he made it clear that league expansion was not on the NBA’s list of priorities.

Rather than focusing on expansion, Silver addressed the financial health of the current NBA teams and wants more equality among the different NBA markets.

However, while not stressing the importance of league expansion, Silver did mention various locations for possible expansion in the future, including Las Vegas, Canada and Mexico.

Season Length

Silver discussed the possibility of shortening the NBA season, but stated that there is not enough data to show that it would help fan enjoyment and player health.

The idea of shortening the 82-game regular season is in response to teams resting star players to keep them fresh for the playoffs. By resting these players, fans miss out on the opportunity to watch the best players on the court.

Gambling

In response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports gambling, Silver discussed the struggle that the league would have to regulate gambling within the NBA.

In his response, Silver also brought up the need for the league to receive a royalty for the NBA’s impending participation in the new gambling system.

NBA Finals Repeats

One topic asked about was the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors meeting in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season. Silver talked about a potential hard salary cap — similar to the NFL’s salary cap — to create a competitive balance.

With the Cavaliers and the Warriors having the two highest payrolls in the NBA, Silver hopes a hard cap would balance the league.

National Anthem

Silver made it clear that there will not be a change to the NBA’s national anthem policy.

The policy requires players and coaches to stand for the anthem, a moment that Silver states is a unifying time during NBA games.

Questions about the anthem are in response to the NFL’s new rule. That new policy requires players to stand for the national anthem. This rule came after several players knelt for the anthem in protest of police brutality and social inequality.

Silver even discussed the incident between Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Sterling Brown and police. In the incident, Brown was arrested and tased by several police officers. Silver would call the whole ordeal “horrific.”

Video showing NBA player Sterling Brown being tasered by police over a parking violation is released. Milwaukee's police chief has apologised for his officers' behaviourhttps://t.co/yCZg3PtJrY pic.twitter.com/Ub2xZWuF5r — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 24, 2018

Bryan Colangelo Twitter Scandal

Silver did not give many details about Philadelphia 76ers President Bryan Colangelo’s recent Twitter scandal. The scandal involves his possible use of fake Twitter accounts. Ultimately, he did make it clear that he is not pleased that the news is taking away from the NBA Finals.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: As internal probe on Twitter activity increasingly focuses on his family, Sixers ownership seriously considering dismissal of Bryan Colangelo. https://t.co/0cdhZbl9nQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2018

This conference was preceded Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Game 1 would see the Golden State Warriors defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-104. Surely, more questions will be answered as the Finals continue. Finally, for more on the NBA Finals and Adam Silver news, stick with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF.