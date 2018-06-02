Gator Fans Unite for Women’s College World Series

WRUF’s Courtney Mims tells the story of some interesting Gator fans who have come from different walks of life and are now at the Women’s College World Series. Over 9,311 fans attended the Florida vs. UCLA game Friday night. Florida moves on to play Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.
