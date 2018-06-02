Home / College World Series / Gator Fans Unite for Women’s College World Series

Gator Fans Unite for Women’s College World Series

Courtney Mims June 2, 2018 College World Series 23 Views

WRUF’s Courtney Mims tells the story of some interesting Gator fans who have come from different walks of life and are now at the Women’s College World Series. Over 9,311 fans attended the Florida vs. UCLA game Friday night. Florida moves on to play Oklahoma at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Tags

About Courtney Mims

Courtney Mims is a junior telecommunications major at the University of Florida. She enjoys covering all Gator sports and drinking gallons of Starbucks coffee while doing so.

Check Also

NCAA Gainesville Regional Preview: Columbia Eyes Major Upset

On Friday, the Columbia Lions baseball team will take on the Florida Gators to open …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties