2018 MLB Draft: Florida Gators Edition

The Gators expect to have three names called in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft tonight. Pitcher Brady Singer, third baseman Jonathan India and pitcher Jackson Kowar all expect to go early.

Does Injury Affect Singer?

Brady Singer, at one point, expected to go No. 1 overall in the draft, but now figures to slot in somewhere between the three and six spots. He recently went through a hamstring injury, bur MLB.com Draft Expert Jonathan Mayo doesn’t believe it affected his draft stock.

Singer continues to produce on the bump this season with an 11-1 record, a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts. Moreover, opposing batters are only hitting .188 against him this season. Mayo projects Singer to get drafted fourth by the Chicago White Sox on MLB.com.

Jonathan India: Top-10?

Is Jonathan India a Top-10 pick?

Mayo expects India to go immediately after Singer at five to the Cincinnati Reds. After an average season in 2017, India has launched up draft boards into first-round discussion.

He’s batting .364 on a year highlighted by his 24-game hitting streak where he hit .513. It is the longest hitting streak under Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Where Does Jackson Kowar Stand?

Jackson Kowar is one of the most intriguing picks in the entire draft. Truthfully, he doesn’t have the stuff to go high in the draft…yet. His upside, however, is incredible. In this draft, scouts will likely select him in the first round based on potential alone.

Mayo and MLB.com have Kowar going either No. 19 or 20 to the St. Louis Cardinals or Minnesota Twins, respectively. Although Singer has been great, Kowar has been just as good. He has a 3.21 ERA, a record of 9-4 and 91 strikeouts on the year.

Prospects

The Gators have a few prospects that expect to hear their names called early in the draft. Catcher Anthony Siegler (Cartersville, GA) projects to go No. 24 to the Chicago Cubs and pitcher Mason Denaburg (Merritt Island, FL) figures to go in the late first round/early second round. Outfielder Connor Scott (Tampa, FL) also should go in the first round.

MLB.com isn’t set on Scott’s spot, with its two experts slotting him at 15 or 28. If any of these three players forgo their MLB opportunity, Florida will receive a big boost for 2019.