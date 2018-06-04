Home / Basketball / Billy Donovan Speaks To Gator Baseball; Will Return To Coach Thunder

Homar Hernandez June 4, 2018 Basketball, College Basketball, Former Gators, Gator Men's Basketball, NBA, NBA Playoffs, SEC 52 Views

Billy Donovan became the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015 following Scott Brooks’ departure. The former Florida men’s basketball coach is 150-96 in three seasons with the Thunder. However, Donovan is 14-15 in the NBA playoffs, losing in the first round in the 2017-18 season. Donovan coached a team containing 2017 Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Despite the talent, the head coach lost in six games to the Utah Jazz this past season.

Career Statistics (NBA)

Regular Season 
  • 2015-16 – (55-27)
  • 2016-17 – (47-35)
  • 2017-18 – (48-34)
Playoffs
  • 2015-16 – (11-7)
  • 2016-17 – (1-4)
  • 2017-18 – (2-4)

Although Donovan is not a Gator anymore, he spoke to the Gator baseball team that is fighting to win back-to-back national championships recently. The two-time national champion coach will return to the Thunder for a fourth season per Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti.

About Homar Hernandez

Sports Journalist @ESPNGainesville, @VAVEL, @VAVEL_USA, @WUFTNews. Telecom at @UF. Miami Aficionado. Views are my own. RT's ≠ endorsements.

