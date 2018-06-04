Home / Baseball / Multiple SEC Teams Advance to NCAA Super Regionals
Arkansas pitcher Matt Cronin throws a pitch against Dallas Baptist in the ninth inning of a college baseball game in the NCAA regional tournament Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Stephen Cabrera June 4, 2018 Baseball, College Baseball, Feature Sports News, NCAA Tournament 416 Views

With the weekend seeing plenty of NCAA Regional Tournament action, a few SEC schools would march on to NCAA Super Regionals.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s ticket to the Super Regionals would be secure after a sweep of the Raleigh Regional. The win for the Auburn Tigers will mark their second trip to the Super Regionals in school history.

The Tigers would secure the victory over North Carolina State after jumping ahead seven scores. NC State would never be able to answer back. Auburn would total 15-of-16 runs in the victory over NC State on Sunday, the offense recorded 40 runs in the matchup. This performance is helping Auburn secure their first Super Regional bid in 19 years.

With Auburn winning their Regionals, they will now move on to face the winner of the NCAA Gainesville Regional, which will be either Florida or Florida Atlantic.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn will be with fellow SEC school Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are also Super Regionals-bound. Securing victory against Dallas Baptist, Arkansas will go to the second round for the first time since 2015.

The biggest key to victory for Arkansas would be the multi-hit performance of freshman Jared Gates. The first baseman would total four runs for seven hits, while going two-for-two behind the plate. This would be Gates’ seventh multi-hit game of the season, with only his second in the Regionals.

Arkansas is currently playing the waiting game for who and where they will playin NCAA Super Regionals. They will be looking to reach the national championship series, similar to how they did in 2015.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Finally, the Commodores would secure their spot in Super Regionals after defeating the Clemson Tigers.

This performance from Vanderbilt would tie the NCAA Tournament record with nine home runs. Three of those runs would come from infielder Connor Kaiser. The Commodores would secure 20 hits against seven Clemson pitchers in the victory. Kaiser’s performance for Vanderbilt would lead him to receiving the NCAA Regional Most Valuable Player in the victory.

The Commodores are also awaiting to hear their fate for Super Regionals. For more on these SEC teams in NCAA Super Regionals, stick with ESPN 98.1 FM – 850 AM WRUF as updates become available.

