Multiple SEC Teams Advance to NCAA Super Regionals

With the weekend seeing plenty of NCAA Regional Tournament action, a few SEC schools would march on to NCAA Super Regionals.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s ticket to the Super Regionals would be secure after a sweep of the Raleigh Regional. The win for the Auburn Tigers will mark their second trip to the Super Regionals in school history.

Party like it's 1999!! 🎉 Auburn sweeps the Raleigh Regional and advances to the @NCAACWS Super Regionals for the second time in program history and first time in 19 years!! #WarEagle | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/EC7A7libao — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 4, 2018

The Tigers would secure the victory over North Carolina State after jumping ahead seven scores. NC State would never be able to answer back. Auburn would total 15-of-16 runs in the victory over NC State on Sunday, the offense recorded 40 runs in the matchup. This performance is helping Auburn secure their first Super Regional bid in 19 years.

With Auburn winning their Regionals, they will now move on to face the winner of the NCAA Gainesville Regional, which will be either Florida or Florida Atlantic.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn will be with fellow SEC school Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are also Super Regionals-bound. Securing victory against Dallas Baptist, Arkansas will go to the second round for the first time since 2015.

Three down. Two to go.

The #RoadToOmaha runs through BAUM! ✖️✖️✖️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QdvxitKNTG — Razorback Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 4, 2018

The biggest key to victory for Arkansas would be the multi-hit performance of freshman Jared Gates. The first baseman would total four runs for seven hits, while going two-for-two behind the plate. This would be Gates’ seventh multi-hit game of the season, with only his second in the Regionals.

Arkansas is currently playing the waiting game for who and where they will playin NCAA Super Regionals. They will be looking to reach the national championship series, similar to how they did in 2015.

Vanderbilt Commodores

Finally, the Commodores would secure their spot in Super Regionals after defeating the Clemson Tigers.

⚾️✨ ON TO SUPERS ✨⚾️ The Vanderbilt Commodores take the Clemson Regional defeating Clemson, 19-6!#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/9Hsb3pucRH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 4, 2018

This performance from Vanderbilt would tie the NCAA Tournament record with nine home runs. Three of those runs would come from infielder Connor Kaiser. The Commodores would secure 20 hits against seven Clemson pitchers in the victory. Kaiser’s performance for Vanderbilt would lead him to receiving the NCAA Regional Most Valuable Player in the victory.

The Commodores are also awaiting to hear their fate for Super Regionals.