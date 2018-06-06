Gators Track and Field Chasing A Three-Peat

It is that time of the year for the Gators men’s and women’s track and field teams, with NCAA championships taking place in Eugene, Oregon today and continuing through June 9th.

The Gators will be in attendance at the tournament competing for another title, flying into Oregon with 17 Gator men’s athletes and 13 Gator women athletes.

The Gators men’s team are on the run for another National Championship, taking the title in last year’s outdoor championship. On the other hand, the women’s team, who recently won the SEC championship, are looking to chase their first national championship in school history.

Title Chasing

The men’s team are in an arms race for another championship title. Lead by their head coach of the year, Mike Holloway, he looks to coach his team to another title. Holloway is in his 16th season as head coach for the men’s team and 11th with the women’s. He is having quite a year with recently winning the SEC Men’s and women’s outdoor title. Holloway was also awarded last week head coach of the year for the SEC Men’s and women, making him the first coach in history to be named coach of the year in both women’s and men’s track

His head coaching resume for the Gators has been very successful especially within the past 2 years. The Gators track team rallied in the 2016 and 2017 national title and eager for a three peat. Everybody has to play a part no matter what to bring in this title, especially the long, triple, and high jumpers Jhonny Victor, Clayton Brown, Keandre Bates, who play major roles.

First coach to ever win #SECTF Men's and Women's Outdoor Coach of the Year 🏆🏆 in one season: 🐭🐭🐭https://t.co/FNE47VwNOc 📰: https://t.co/Q6tFSY79fX pic.twitter.com/CZ1XhKL6Sk — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) May 29, 2018

Grant Holloway, a sophomore, plays a big role on this team running the 110-meter hurdles, and has been showing stardom from beginning at Florida, only being the third freshman in history to win the 110 hurdles.

Waited alllll year for this. Time to go get this 3peat 🏆🏆🏆 #LessSaid #FinishTheMission Meet / Broadcast 📆: https://t.co/kx3NWgak4R pic.twitter.com/IAMlPbhJod — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 6, 2018

Tune in through out the week to catch the Gators battle it and fight for a third title.

TV Broadcast begins tonight on ESPN2 at 7:30.