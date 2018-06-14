Home / Feature Sports News / Baker Mayfield Begins Minicamp with Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterbackd Baker Mayfield (6) and Tyrod Taylor (5) look to throw during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Baker Mayfield Begins Minicamp with Cleveland Browns

Michael Knauff June 14, 2018 Feature Sports News, NFL, NFL Draft 32 Views

The first-overall pick in this year’s NFL draft has started minicamp for the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield has taken the field and is battling for the starting quarterback position. The rookie quarterback will be competing with NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in March.

Only Way is Up

The Browns are coming off a historically bad 2017 season in which Cleveland failed to win a game. Combining their 2016 record with last year, the Browns are 1-31 over the last two season under Hugh Jackson.

Mayfield knows that he may not win the starting job, but is preparing to accept whatever role is necessary to improve the team.

There will be plenty of talent surrounding the former Sooner in his rookie campaign. After making a comeback last season, Josh Gordon will return for his first full season since 2013. Jarvis Landry also joins the team after a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, adding another top receiver to the roster.

Corey Coleman and former Florida Gators receiver Antonio Callaway also bolster the pass catching unit.

The jump from the college level to the NFL is going to be difficult for Mayfield, but the former Heisman trophy winner is ready for the challenge.

Proving Critics Wrong

There are a lot of eyes on the rookie quarterback, as critics were skeptical of the pick.

Mayfield has a history from his time at Oklahoma, getting arrested for public intoxication in 2017. Mayfield would also have an incident in his senior season where he made an inappropriate gesture on the sidelines while playing Kansas.

He has drawn comparisons to former Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who was also a selection of the Browns in 2014.

About Michael Knauff

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Ryan Shazier Still On Road to Recovery, Hopes To Play Again

When Ryan Shazier suffered his spinal injury against the Bengals, his first concern was if …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties