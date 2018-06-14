Baker Mayfield Begins Minicamp with Cleveland Browns

The first-overall pick in this year’s NFL draft has started minicamp for the Cleveland Browns.

Baker Mayfield has taken the field and is battling for the starting quarterback position. The rookie quarterback will be competing with NFL veteran Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in March.

Only Way is Up

The Browns are coming off a historically bad 2017 season in which Cleveland failed to win a game. Combining their 2016 record with last year, the Browns are 1-31 over the last two season under Hugh Jackson.

Mayfield knows that he may not win the starting job, but is preparing to accept whatever role is necessary to improve the team.

There will be plenty of talent surrounding the former Sooner in his rookie campaign. After making a comeback last season, Josh Gordon will return for his first full season since 2013. Jarvis Landry also joins the team after a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, adding another top receiver to the roster.

Corey Coleman and former Florida Gators receiver Antonio Callaway also bolster the pass catching unit.

The jump from the college level to the NFL is going to be difficult for Mayfield, but the former Heisman trophy winner is ready for the challenge.

Proving Critics Wrong

There are a lot of eyes on the rookie quarterback, as critics were skeptical of the pick.

Mayfield has a history from his time at Oklahoma, getting arrested for public intoxication in 2017. Mayfield would also have an incident in his senior season where he made an inappropriate gesture on the sidelines while playing Kansas.

He has drawn comparisons to former Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who was also a selection of the Browns in 2014.