Trubisky Talks Future of the Bears, Excited About This Season

Mitchell Trubisky is looking to show the Chicago Bears why they picked him number two overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Although he was the first quarterback selected in his draft class, Trubisky struggled in his first season. He had 12 turnovers to just nine touchdowns and finished with the second-worst Total QBR last year.

This time around, however, Trubisky will be the starter for Week 1 as the Bears released Mike Glennon in March. Trubisky spoke to reporters about how having first-team reps will help him as a leader of this team.

Competing in the NFC North

Turning the Bears around will be a tough task given their regular season woes in recent years.

The team has not made the playoffs or won the NFC North since the 2010-2011 season. That year, the Bears were one game away from a Super Bowl, but they were knocked out by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship.

Trubisky knows that going up against teams like the Packers and Minnesota Vikings presents a challenge. For the second-year player, the Bears are building up their team in a way that they will be competitive in their division.

Trubisky in the Community

With the Bears offseason beginning last week, Trubisky had time on the side to give back to his community.

Trubisky and some of his teammates hosted a four-day camp in Mentor, Ohio, where the young quarterback grew up. The former North Carolina Tarheel said he was once in the position that these children are in and he talked about the support he has received from Chicago.

The full segment of Trubisky’s time in Ohio:

Made in Mentor.@lscreeden catches up with @Mtrubisky10 at the football camp he grew up attending and where he's currently spending part of his summer. pic.twitter.com/pRSIVe87x0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 14, 2018

What Lies Ahead

Trubisky and the Bears will report to the first day of training camp on July 26. Chicago will take on Green Bay for their first regular season game on September 9.