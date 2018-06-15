Rays and Marlins Break Win Streaks With Losses

Going into last night, The Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins were both looking to continue winning streaks in a season without many so far. The Rays, coming off a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, were looking to continue their string of wins in a four game series against their AL East rival Yankees, while the Marlins had a chance to get their first sweep of the season against the San Francisco Giants.

Last night, however, did not go as planned for either team.

Rays Fall to the Yankees in Game 1

The Rays fell to the Bronx bombers 4-3 after being over-powered by rookie pitcher Domingo German. German, who is now 1-4 on the season, won his first career game after going six innings and striking out 10.

German bested Ray’s pitcher and potential all-star Blake Snell, who, coming into the game, won his past four starts. Snell held the Yankees scoreless until the fifth, where he gave up four runs off two Yankee homeruns. Three of those earned runs came off the bat of Yankee catcher Gleyber Torres, who hit a three-run bomb over the left field fence.

You know, just Gleyber being good. pic.twitter.com/0swvgqkJ6G — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 15, 2018

In the batter’s box, the Rays could not drive in enough runs to top the Yankees despite a leadoff homerun by Matt Duffy and RBI singles from Wilson Ramos and Joey Wendle.

If you're keeping track, this means we took the lead on consecutive pitches… to the same hitter. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/8YDlUSdubZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 14, 2018

With the loss, The Rays are 32-36 and 15 games back in the AL East. The Yankees, on the other hand, are 44-20 and only one game back in the East behind the Boston Red Sox.

The Marlins Lose in Extras to San Fransisco

The Miami Marlins, after winning the first three games of a four game series against the San Fransisco Giants, lost to Giants 6-3 after a game-winning, two-RBI single by Pablo Sandoval in the top of the 16th inning.

After going down 3-0 after 2 innings, the Marlins clawed their way back, tying the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth off a sac fly from Lewis Brinson.

The game then stagnated until the 16th inning, when Sandoval drove in Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford to break the tie.

A sac fly by Gorkys Hernandez brought the score to 6-3, plenty enough for the Giants to hold on and avoid the sweep.

Elieser Hernandez took the loss for the Marlins despite pitching five relief innings, while Ty Blach got the win for the Giants after throwing 6.2 scoreless relief innings.

The Marlins are now 26-43 on the season and are 14.5 games back from the NL East leading Atlanta Braves.

The Giants are 34-35 and place third in the NL West so far this season.

What’s Next

The Rays will continue their series with the Yankees tonight in the Bronx, with Nathan Eovaldi throwing against Yankees rookie Jonathan Loaisiga. WRUF will have live coverage of the game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Marlins now head to Baltimore, where they will square off against the Orioles tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Marlins will send Jose Urena to the mound against the Orioles’ Kevin Gausman for tonight’s pitching matchup.