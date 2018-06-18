Home / Feature Sports News / World Cup Recap: Weekend Edition
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Chris O'Brien June 18, 2018 Feature Sports News, Soccer, Uncategorized, World Cup 21 Views

Group play continues in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Over the weekend, three groups competed.

Group C

Group C began its match play on Saturday with a contest between France and Australia. France struck first with a goal in the 58th minute, but its lead didn’t last long. The Aussies punched right back with a goal in the 62nd. The French, however, iced the game with a goal in the 80th minute when Paul Pogba forced an own-goal from Australia.

Play continued later on Saturday with a match between Peru and Denmark. With the game deadlocked at zero going into the 59th minute, Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen broke through. He got behind the Peruvian defense and scored just inside the box on the left side.

Peru nearly tied it up a minute later, but Denmark goalkeeper Hannes Halldórssen made a great save to preserve the lead and the match.

Denmark went on to win 1-0.

Group D

Group D also began play on Saturday when Iceland shocked the world with a tie to Argentina. Iceland’s goal was the first it has ever scored in the World Cup.

The small Atlantic nation was a huge underdog going into the game, prompting a massive celebration from its fans after the first goal.

Argentina squandered a chance to take the lead when Lionel Messi stepped up to take a penalty kick and was denied.

Later on in the day, Croatia downed Nigeria 2-0. After an own goal in the 32nd minute from Nigeria, Croatia sealed it with a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

Group E

In a defensive standoff, Serbia broke through the Costa Rican line Sunday in the 56th minute, courtesy of a wonder-strike from Aleksander Kolarov.

The free-kick goal was the only ball to find the back of the net in the match. The win vaulted Serbia to the top of Group E.

On the other half of the bracket, Switzerland stunned tournament-favorite Brazil to the tune of a draw. Brazil drew first blood on the Swiss with an absolute beauty from Philippe Coutinho. He curled in a ball from the left side of the box that had no business finding its way in right side of the goal.

The Swiss didn’t retreat though, as Steven Zuber headed in an equalizer in the 50th minute.

Brazil nearly tied it in stoppage time, but it yanked a shot just left of the crossbar.

Group F and Group G

Group F began play on Sunday and continued on Monday, with Sweden defeating South Korea 1-0 in the opening match of the day. The day sees Group G begin play as well, with Belgium facing Panama and Tunisia facing England.

About Chris O'Brien

Chris O'Brien is a rising sophomore at the University of Florida. He aspires to be an on-air sports anchor someday.

