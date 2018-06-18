World Cup Recap: Weekend Edition

Group play continues in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Over the weekend, three groups competed.

Group C

Group C began its match play on Saturday with a contest between France and Australia. France struck first with a goal in the 58th minute, but its lead didn’t last long. The Aussies punched right back with a goal in the 62nd. The French, however, iced the game with a goal in the 80th minute when Paul Pogba forced an own-goal from Australia.

Play continued later on Saturday with a match between Peru and Denmark. With the game deadlocked at zero going into the 59th minute, Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen broke through. He got behind the Peruvian defense and scored just inside the box on the left side.

Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen! Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities.

Peru nearly tied it up a minute later, but Denmark goalkeeper Hannes Halldórssen made a great save to preserve the lead and the match.

Kasper Schmeichel is doing his best brick wall impression.

Denmark went on to win 1-0.

Group D

Group D also began play on Saturday when Iceland shocked the world with a tie to Argentina. Iceland’s goal was the first it has ever scored in the World Cup.

Finnbogason scores Iceland's first-ever FIFA World Cup goal!

The small Atlantic nation was a huge underdog going into the game, prompting a massive celebration from its fans after the first goal.

Iceland fans were pretty hype about their first-ever FIFA World Cup goal!

Argentina squandered a chance to take the lead when Lionel Messi stepped up to take a penalty kick and was denied.

Messi's penalty is SAVED! Halldorsson comes up big to keep Iceland level with 25 minutes left.

Later on in the day, Croatia downed Nigeria 2-0. After an own goal in the 32nd minute from Nigeria, Croatia sealed it with a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

Another game, another penalty! Luka Modric buries it to give Croatia a 2-0 lead vs Nigeria.

Group E

In a defensive standoff, Serbia broke through the Costa Rican line Sunday in the 56th minute, courtesy of a wonder-strike from Aleksander Kolarov.

How do you get past Navas? Put it in the upper 90 like Kolarov!

The free-kick goal was the only ball to find the back of the net in the match. The win vaulted Serbia to the top of Group E.

On the other half of the bracket, Switzerland stunned tournament-favorite Brazil to the tune of a draw. Brazil drew first blood on the Swiss with an absolute beauty from Philippe Coutinho. He curled in a ball from the left side of the box that had no business finding its way in right side of the goal.

OH MY 😱😱 Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland!

The Swiss didn’t retreat though, as Steven Zuber headed in an equalizer in the 50th minute.

Zuber scores 5 minutes into the second half to pull Switzerland level with Brazil!

Brazil nearly tied it in stoppage time, but it yanked a shot just left of the crossbar.

Miranda nearly wins it for Brazil!

Group F and Group G

Group F began play on Sunday and continued on Monday, with Sweden defeating South Korea 1-0 in the opening match of the day. The day sees Group G begin play as well, with Belgium facing Panama and Tunisia facing England.