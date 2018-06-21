Gators Track and Field Gear Up for USATF Outdoor Championships

16 members of the Florida Gators Track and Field Team will compete in Des Moines, Iowa during the USATF Outdoor Championships.

The four day event starts today at 4 P.M. and runs through Sunday. There are seven of them that have college eligibility left or just finished their senior seasons. The group features reigning champions and professionals.

Deep and Accomplished Group

Reigning American Champion in the 400-meter hurtles Eric Futch, 110-meter hurdles world leader Grant Holloway, T.J. Holmes and Marquis Dendy are the men’s champions taking part in the events.

Holloway is fresh off back to back titles, 60-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles. Holmes runs for Nike and placed bronze in this event last year.

The women are headlined by Kyra Jefferson, who broke the 28-year-old outdoor 200 meters collegiate record and Cory McGee. McGee is coming off three straight top-five finishes at the USATF Indoor Championships at her primary distance of 1,500 meters.

Jefferson is sponsored by Nike and McGee is represented by New Balance. You can stream the events on NBC Sports Gold over the four days.

Grant Holloway Returning to Florida

In a letter to the Gator’s website, Holloway said he’s not ready leave the team:

“I’m just not ready to stop wearing that Florida Gators uniform yet. I am not ready to give up being part of a team yet. I’m not ready for the relationships I have with my coaches to change. I am not ready for hurdling, my passion, to be a job, my livelihood. And I’m definitely not ready to leave with my name sitting behind someone on the collegiate record list. I’m still in love with the team aspect of Florida track and field.”

The first Gators track and field athletes open tournament play at 4 P.M.