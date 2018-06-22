Home / Feature Sports News / NBA Draft Recap: Bamba is Magic Bound, Other Prospects Drafted
Texas' Mohamed Bamba, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked sixth overall by the Orlando Magic during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

The 2018 NBA Draft would take place in Brooklyn, New York. The Barclays Center is where the top prospects of the future would find out where their new homes were going to be.

Bamba Bringing Magic to Orlando

Sitting at the No. six pick, the Orlando Magic would secure a big man of epic proportions. Going to Texas for their selection, Mohamed Bamba will dawn the blue and white in the Amway Center to start his NBA career.

The seven-foot center from Harlem, New York brings with him some firepower that could bolster the Magic to a postseason appearance for the first time since 2012. In his freshman year at Texas, Bamba would total 12.9 points-per-game in 30.2 minutes-per-game. Bamba believes that he brings a winning attitude to Orlando.

Bamba also brings with him a .541 field goal percentage, and a 0.5 three-point average-per-game. Bamba believes that practing his three-point shooting will also be a key for him to play the longer minutes in Orlando.

With Bamba looking to show why getting picked at No. six is not so bad, he has huge goals ahead of him. He has hall of fame-level ambitions, and will look to leave his stamp on the history books. Bamba is excited to be playing in Orlando, and, aside from his hall of fame dreams, has other big personal goals to accomplish.

Other Prospects Drafted

Secondly, other top prospects were in attendance in Brooklyn. With eyes on their futures, this is the result of the 2018 NBA Draft first round:

  1. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns
  2. Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings
  3. Luke Doncic, Atlanta Hawks [The Dallas Mavericks would make this selection after trading the No. 5 pick and a protected 2019 first-round pick]
  4. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
  5. Trae Young, Dallas Mavericks [Atlanta would make this selection after a trade with Dallas]
  6. Mohamed Bamba, Orlando Magic
  7. Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls
  8. Collin Sexton, Cleveland Cavaliers
  9. Kevin Knox, New York Knicks
  10. Mikal Bridges, Philadelphia 76ers [Phoenix received the pick after Bridges was selected, giving Philadelphia No. 16 and the Heat’s 2021 first-round pick]
  11. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Charlotte Hornets [Los Angeles Clippers made the pick after trading the No. 12 selection and two second round picks]
  12. Miles Bridges, Los Angeles Clippers [Charlotte made the pick after trading the No. 11 selection]
  13. Jerome Robinson, Los Angeles Clippers
  14. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
  15. Troy Brown Jr., Washington Wizards
  16. Zaire Smith, Phoenix Suns [Philadelphia made the pick after trading the No. 10 pick]
  17. Donte DiVincenzo, Milwaukee Bucks
  18. Lonnie Walker IV, San Antonio Spurs
  19. Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks
  20. Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves
  21. Grayson Allen, Utah Jazz
  22. Chandler Hutchinson, Chicago Bulls
  23. Aaron Holiday, Indiana Pacers
  24. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
  25. Moe Wagner, Los Angeles Lakers
  26. Landry Shamet, Philadelphia 76ers
  27. Robert Williams, Boston Celtics
  28. Jacob Evans, Golden State Warriors
  29. Dzanan Musa, Brooklyn Nets
  30. Omari Spellman, Atlanta Hawks

