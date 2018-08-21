Florida Volleyball: Freshmen Look to Fill Important Spots

Florida volleyball welcomes six freshmen this year after last season’s National Championship run. Losing All-Americans Carli Snyder, Rhamat Alhassan, Shainah Joseph, plus libero Caroline Knop will cause the team to take a hit. But, the incoming class of top prospects are ready to take on that challenge.

Thayer Hall

Remember the name. Hall comes to Gainesville from Spartanburg, South Carolina with a slew of accolades to her name. In the last year, Hall was named MaxPreps 2017 National Female Athlete of the Year, gold medalist and MVP of Team USA’s U20 Pan American Cup team, and prepvolleyball.com’s number one senior ace to name a few. But, Hall’s stellar resume still has one honor that stands out: 2017-18 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.

Congrats to Thayer Hall on being named the 2017-18 Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year! @HallThayer02 has played for Upward Stars Upstate and Dorman High School. She will play college ball at the University of Florida. pic.twitter.com/UYOLVc7B79 — Upward Sports (@upwardsports) February 22, 2018

Florida volleyball signing the 6’3″ outside hitter may seem like a feat in and of itself. But, Hall says there is nowhere else she would rather be.

Another plus to having Hall is her appetite for success. At the Orange and Blue scrimmage, she recorded kill after kill. Still, she knows how deep competition runs on an elite collegiate team.

Look for this highly-touted recruit to make a mark on the season.

Marlie Monserez

To longtime Florida volleyball fans, the last name Monserez may sound familiar. In 2010, Maddy Monserez made her debut. In 2015, Allie Monserez transferred from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Gators. Now, in 2018, Marlie Monserez rounds out the family dynasty in the Swamp. The 2017-2018 Florida Volleyball Player of the Year looks to leave her own legacy on the team. However, she credits her teammates for welcoming her with open arms.

Like Hall, Monserez is an outside hitter. She stands slightly shorter at 5’11”. And while Hall graduated high school as the number one senior ace, Monserez placed 24th. She says she knows she has work to do, but loves the high-stakes yet nurturing spirit of the Gators.

Others to Look Out For

Top defenders Paula Cerame and Riley Fischer, 6’6″ Lauren Dooley, and 4-time Arkansas All-State selection Haley Warner fill out the freshmen class. Holly Carlton, a transfer from UNC, will also join the Gators this season.