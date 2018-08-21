Gators Talk Quarterback Battle

With the season opener less than two weeks away, the most pressing question for the Florida football program is who is going to be starting under center in week one. Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Emory Jones are all viable options. However, none have broken away from the competition during camp.

First-year head coach Dan Mullen is going to have a tough decision to make under the high-pressure Gator spotlight. However, the quarterbacks in the midst of this battle don’t seem to be getting phased by the competition.

Likely Candidate

Sophomore Feleipe Franks is considered the lead candidate to win the starting job. When Franks was asked if he’s anxious about having a decision being made soon, he discussed improving team chemistry and wanting to win more than wanting to be a starter.

Franks was then asked if he’s confident that he will win the starting job and responded by saying he’s not worried about it.

He went on to say that if he’s worried about his status on the depth chart, he won’t be focused on the task at hand or the success of the team.

When redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask was asked about the quarterback battle, he had a similar outlook as Franks.

Trask also discussed his personal growth as a quarterback.

After an atrocious 4-win season last year, it wouldn’t have been surprising if the Gators came into this season with a negative attitude. However, it seems that the Gators have bought into Dan Mullen’s style and coaching abilities. This quarterback battle will likely go down to the wire. The uplifting attitudes of Franks and Trask seem to represent a major and much-needed cultural change for Florida Gator football.