Santa Fe Saints Volleyball Gets a Fresh Opportunity

The Santa Fe Saints Women’s Volleyball team gets ready to start their new season at home.

The Saints start the season on Wednesday August 22nd against Lake-Sumter State College. The Saints beat the Lakehawks last August 3-0 and they hope to continue their win streak against Lake- Sumter.

2017 Season

Last year the Saints went 12-17 and year five head coach Nick Cheronis wants to change that this year.

The Saints started their 2017 season going 2-9 when Hurricane Irma hit, Cheronis joked that it was a blessing for the team. Irma caused the Saints to miss three games last season but pumped the team up to go on a 10-8 run and led them to make a run in the Florida state tournament.

Cheronis and his coaching staff changed the mindset of his players and the game strategy after the terrible start and it paid off.

2018 Outlook

With eight sophomores and only six new freshmen on the roster the Saints have all the tools they need to make another run to the playoffs. Cheronis was also able to bring in three transfer students to the program.

As well as bringing in two local players Jenna Wiggs and Grace Daughtery, both of them went to The Rock Highschool in Gainesville.

Cheronis has a roster full of kids from Florida and he is very excited about it.

Key Games

The Saints take on top ten ranked rivals Palm Beach State and Gulf Coast State at home as well as hosting Daytona State College in the Santa Fe Classic.

Coach’s Notes