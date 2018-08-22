Home / College Football / Decision Looming in Urban Meyer Case
Ohio State University board of trustees chair Michael Gasser reads a statement as university president Dr. Michael Drake looks on during a meeting of the trustees to discuss the future of NCAA college football coach Urban Meyer in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Chris O'Brien August 22, 2018 College Football, Feature Sports News, Former Gators 224 Views

A decision is looming in the Urban Meyer case regarding Zach Smith’s alleged domestic violence case. On Wednesday, the Ohio State board of trustees met at 9 a.m. to discuss the case. Meyer attends the meeting.

Here’s a brief timeline of the events:

2009

Smith is allegedly involved in a domestic violence case with his then-pregnant girlfriend Courtney Smith.

2015

A domestic incident between Smith and his now-wife Courtney allegedly occurs.

2016

The couple divorces.

July 23, 2018

OSU fires Smith for violating a civil protection order. The violation stemmed from an incident on May 12 in which the couple disagreed over where they would exchange their son. When the incident became public, Smith was fired.

July 24, 2018

Meyer says he knew of an incident in 2009 between Smith and Courtney but was not aware of the 2015 situation.

Aug. 1, 2018

Brett McMurphy posted messages and pictures sent between Courtney and various other people outlying the level of violence. The photos include blood and several bruises from Smith’s alleged abuse. McMurphy’s story also supposedly details the extent of Meyer’s knowledge of the situation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Text messages I have obtained, an exclusive interview with the victim and other information I have…

Posted by Brett McMurphy on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Also on Aug. 1, OSU places Meyer on paid administrative leave Meyer following McMurphy’s publishing. Ryan Day is named interim head coach in Meyer’s absence.

Aug. 3, 2018

Meyer releases a statement regarding his leave.

Aug. 5, 2018

Ohio State announced the group that will begin an investigation and says it will span the time of two weeks.

Aug. 22, 2018

Meyer meets with OSU board of trustees. Meyer’s wife, Shelley, walks into the back entrance of the meeting building around 3 p.m.

People begin to camp out with lawn chairs awaiting the decision around 3:40 p.m.

This article will be updated as more news breaks.

