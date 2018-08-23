Florida Football: Special Teams Preview

Throughout training camp, coach Dan Mullen has put a huge emphasis on the Gators special teams unit. Just this week, Mullen awarded scholarships to two players (R.J. Raymond and Nick Villano) that are big influences on special teams. During training camp there has also been some debate on who will be the starting punter and kicker.

Mullen’s Thoughts

In a press conference Thursday, Mullen emphasized that the punt team is the most important, because only “the best of the best” will play there. Mullen also mentioned that there are benefits to being on the punt team.

Kicker, Jorge Powell also explained how there’s a big differences on special teams this year compared to pervious years.

Based on how much Mullen has highlighted the special teams, it’s safe to say Gators fans can expect a dominate unit.

Mullen: "If we dominate the special teams part of the game then we have to have a great game on defense or a great game on offense, not both. You've already dominated a third of the game." — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) August 23, 2018

Punting and Kicking

The punters in the running for the starting position are Tommy Townsend, Jon Gould, and Jacob Finn. If Tommy Townsend is to be named the starting punter he’ll have some big shoes to fill, since his old brother and former Gator kicker, Johnny Townsend, is now playing in the NFL. Townsend says that he believes the effort he’s put in to training camp has been enough to earn him the starting position. Though, there is still no official decision made.

Townsend says he was averaging about 44.8 yards a punt during training camp, but he believes he can improve.

@tommy_townsend Thank you so much for taking the time to pose for a photo with my daughter today at Fan Day. Third year in a row our favorite Gator is the punter and their name is always Townsend!! See you in 2 weeks at The Swamp. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/L4QbeI0pSm — Andy McIntosh (@GatorMac59) August 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the starting kicker has yet to be named, it’s between 5th year senior Jorge Powell and freshman Evan McPherson. In training camp the kicking game has been pretty similar between the pair.

FGs McPherson

1 good (31)

2 good (31)

3 close (36)

4 good (43)

5 good (48)

6 good (53) Powell

1 good (36)

2 good (36)

3 close (36)

4 good (43)

5 good (48) — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) August 11, 2018

Being a 5th year senior does give Powell the experience advantage. Powell also mentioned that the competition has been good for the both of them.

Game Time

Check out the special teams unit on 9/1/18 as the Gators host Charleston Southern in the swamp at 7:30pm.