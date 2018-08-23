Florida football added another top recruit to its 2019 class late Wednesday night.

Mohamoud Diabate, a 6-foot-4 inch, 220 pound edge rusher from Auburn, Alabama picked the Gators over Auburn, Alabama, and LSU.

All praise be to Allah for the opportunity, blessed to announce that i am…https://t.co/RW8m3D4aMT C O M M I T T E D — Mohamoud Diabate (@MDiabate11) August 23, 2018

Who Did the Gators Get?

Diabate is the tenth-best OLB and a top 200 overall recruit in the 2019 class. Diabate said Florida was his front-runner from the first time he stepped on campus in March. Since then, he maintained close relationships with Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham and Defensive Line coach Sal Sunseri.

He is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Gators along with Diwun Black, Tyron Hopper, and Jesiah Pierre. From the looks of it, Diabate is already getting acquainted with his future teammates.

Boom there we go 🐊🐊🤘🏾💯 Turn me upppppoo😎 https://t.co/8qPVEKwaby — DIWUN BLACK🤘🏾 (@diwunblack) August 23, 2018

Rivalry Recruiting

Dan Mullen’s first official class at Florida now sits at 23rd overall with six four stars and seven three stars. The Gators trail in-state rivals Florida State (12) and Miami (19). However, they have just the tenth-best class in the SEC.