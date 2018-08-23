High School Football: Santa Fe Hopes Rebuild Begins On Friday

High school football kicks off this week and many local teams are looking to build off last season. However, the Santa Fe Raiders are looking for more of a rebuild. Last season, the team went 1-9. The Raiders put up 0 points in seven of those losses.

What’s Changed?

For one, Santa Fe hired a new coach. Two losing seasons under Cliff Harrell led the Raiders to Dock Pollard. Pollard, a Gator football alum, is excited to get the team back on track.

Can we please just get to kick-off! — Dock Pollard (@_Dark_Kent_) July 26, 2018

This Week’s Matchup

Santa Fe will be put to the test this week against the Newberry Panthers. Last season, the Panthers went 3-7 under Richard Vester. This season, Vester is back. He says that Pollard has a lot of work to do. But, he also admits that he is in the same boat.

Things The Game Can Determine

First and foremost, is the Newberry-Santa Fe rivalry back? Last season, the Panthers toppled the Raiders 45-13. This season, expect much more of a game between the two teams.

The game will determine if Pollard has been putting in the necessary work. But, it will also determine if Vester has. In 2016, he led Newberry to an 8-2 record. Considering last year’s record, fans can find out if the Panthers have a shot to restore their glory or if they will falter again.

Tomorrow’s game will be at Santa Fe at 7:30.