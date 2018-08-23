NCAA Replaces RPI With New “NET” System

NCAA Changes

It’s no confusion that the NCAA has been working hard around the clock to fit the comfort of student-athletes and college programs around the country.

The NCAA has made more adjustments to its system in replacing the RPI.

Many college coaches and fans of college sports, especially during March Madness, have been on the edge and spoke up about the NCAA changing the way seeding in college basketball works: The RPI system that was once known for ranking teams based upon their wins and losses, among other factors.

The NCAA revealed their new system that is taking over RPI which is now called “NET.”

Introducing the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), a modernized metric replacing the RPI this season. MORE:

The “NET”

The NET is the newest thing in the NCAA ranking system. They have developed a new program that will ensure the terms of evaluating Divison I men’s basketball during the season. The system recently got approved late July after months of numerous meetings between the basketball committee and professional analytics experts the system is soon to come in effect.

The purpose of the NET is an evaluation tool that is based on game results, schedule, game locations, scoring margins, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and lastly the win-loss ratio. They have included scoring margin and the cap on it is at 10 points. Having the margin helps the rankings become more accurate.

The change will come into effect around November when Division I basketball starts back up.

Hopefully, the change in this system meet the needs and expectations that many sports fans have been anticipating.

All in all, the NET is a big step up and improvement from the RPI system.