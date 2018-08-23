Santa Fe College Softball Welcomes Fico As New Head Coach

A former Florida Gator is set to lead the Santa Fe Saints softball program into the future.

Fico Returning To Gainesville

Santa Fe College announced Thursday that Lindsay Fico, an infielder who spent four seasons with the Gators from 2003-06, will serve as the team’s new head coach. She played under her maiden name Norfleet while at the University of Florida.

As a member of the softball team, Fico played in 206 games, was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association scholar-athlete from 2003-05, and named to the SEC Freshman Honor Roll in 2003 and SEC Honor Roll in 2004.

Fico joined Steve Russell on Sportscene to discuss the hiring.

She said the best thing was being able to wear the orange and blue and represent the university on the softball field as well as the friendships she developed.

During her senior season in 2006, she played under current head coach Tim Walton. Since graduating from UF, Fico has coached travel softball teams and helped run softball camps, including some with Walton.

Coaching The Sport She Loves

Fico has been out of the game as a player for a while, but she hasn’t truly left the sport. She said thinking about coaching was something that came up later but also because she never fell out of love with the sport.

When the opportunity came about, she said she went back and forth on her decision and ultimately went through with it.

Looking Ahead

With Fico guiding the ship, she said she’s looking forward to working with the team and helping the players grow and accomplish what they want through the sport. Fico met with about 12 girls during the interview process and plans to meet with athletic director Jim Keites to talk about the roster.

When the team eventually gets out onto the field, Fico hopes to implement her philosophy influenced in part by Walton. She said if the team is having fun, they’ll win a lot of games they’re not supposed to win.

The Saints will get to work soon during their fall practice season and prepare for the 2019 regular season beginning on January 25.