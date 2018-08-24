The Gators volleyball team will open their 2018 campaign against the only program that eluded them last season.

No. 2 Nebraska will host the seventh ranked Gators in a rematch of the 2017 national tittle at 7 p.m.

Both squads will welcome a load of new faces to their squads, but expectations remain just as high all the way around.

If @GatorMary is speaking to the media, that means we are 1⃣ step closer to season! 😬🐊🏐🎉 pic.twitter.com/5y4gWb9iBj — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 20, 2018

New Faces for Florida

Mary Wise’s team will feature seven new faces in the squad this season. But that doesn’t mean that there’s a lack in depth.

Wise said that she’s excited about the depth her team has show at various positions, even if that means she doesn’t quite know her best lineup yet.

“There’s been years, like last year, where you can pretty much pencil in the starting lineup maybe the January prior,” Wise said. “It’ll be a different look from weekend to weekend (this season), but we’re trying to make that one of the strengths of this team.”

It’s somewhat a baptism of fire for Florida’s new faces. They’ll visit the reigning champions on Friday and then take on No. 3 Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Yet Wise and her coaching staff can still rely on a few returning players as well.

Junior Rachael Kramer has been tipped to have an All-SEC season for the Gators. Sophomore outside hitter Paige Hammons and senior setter Allie Monserez round out last year’s starters that will return this season.

Wise has said that the challenge she has early in the season is finding the right lineup and getting to know where her team is. The tough start to the season won’t scare her, and she just wants her team to show signs of growth.

A similar project in Nebraska

Nebraska will be welcoming one more newcomer to their team than Florida — an even eight.

But a program that’s won two out of the last three national championships will still understandably have high expectations. Head Coach John Cook still isn’t making any excuses for his team.

Nebraska is still led by two-time NCAA Championship most outstanding player, senior outside hitter Mikaela Foecke. Cook also said he can still rely on the same core he had last season.

What to Watch For

Neither team’s new faces should be taken for granted. Rather, some might be looking to make a great first impression.

Outside hitter Thayer Hall is a remarkable athlete at 6’3″ and Marlie Monserez is another Monserez family member that will bring their talents to the swamp.

Nebraska will feature the top-rated setter from this year’s recruiting class in Nicklin Hames. Young players will need to fill important roles for both teams.

In Wise and Cook, both programs have two experienced coaches that will surely have these teams competing come December.

ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM will have coverage of No. 2 Nebraska and No. 7 Florida starting at 5:50 p.m.