Buchholz Takes Season Opener Over Rival Eastside 38-27

A rivalry showdown between the Buchholz Bobcats and the Eastside Rams at Citizens Field served as the opener for both teams’ 2018 seasons. Fans of both squads came out in full force to witness the return of football.

First Half

The Eastside Rams would take the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a quarterback run from Anthony Richardson. The early lead was thanks to a botched snap from Buchholz punter Beck Warring, giving the Rams great field position. Then, the Buchholz Bobcats would score 17 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead with 5:29 remaining in the half.

On the next possession, the Rams had good field position thanks to a nice kickoff return.

The Rams were driving down the field then an illegal procedure call on third down. This five-yard penalty appeared to halt the attack for Eastside after a failed third-down conversion.

However, on fourth and 10, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to running back Carleton Brooks would cut the Bobcats lead to 17-14.

The Bobcats marched down the field before the bands would. Buchholz quarterback Cam Orth connected on a 50-yard bootleg touchdown pass to wide receiver Black Mitchell. Mitchell would break the tackle on the sideline and take it all the way to the house, giving Buchholz the 23-14 lead going into the half.

@BuchholzFB hits the locker room with a 23-14 lead over @EHSRamsFootball. The Bobcats connected on a 50 yard TD before half to extend its lead over the Rams. @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/wNjUGhJY6t — Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) August 25, 2018

@EHSRamsFootball emerge from the locker room for the second half of its season opening game against @BuchholzFB. The Rams trail the Bobcats 23-14. @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/2NVSy2axnn — Zach Oliveri (@Zach_Oliveri) August 25, 2018

Second Half

Eastside opened the second half with the ball but quickly gave the ball back to rival Buchholz on a fumble.

Buchholz extended the lead on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Orth to wide receiver Roderick Johnson early in the third quarter. This gave the Bobcats a 30-14 lead.

It wouldn’t take Eastside long to get back in scoring range. However, the Rams couldn’t pound it in for the touchdown.

Buchholz appeared to seal the game on a long 60-yard touchdown run from Jakhai Mitchem. However, it was called back due to a block in the back. Later in the same drive, Buchholz quarterback fumbled the ball. The Rams recovered with seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Mithcem found the end zone later on to seal the game. Buchholz would keep the Rams at bay, not giving up the lead or the intensity. The Bobcats opened the 2018 season with the 38-27 win over rival Eastside.

What’s Next?

Buchholz will try to get the season started with a 2-0 record when they travel to Ocala Vanguard on Aug. 31. The Eastside Rams hope to capture its first win of the season when they hit the road to take on Williston Aug. 31.