Home / Baseball / AL East All of a Sudden a Race Again
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes, left, backs up catcher Sandy Leon, right, as Tampa Bay Rays's Brandon Lowe, center, scores on Michael Perez's two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

AL East All of a Sudden a Race Again

Jonathan Acosta August 27, 2018 Baseball, Feature Sports News, MLB, MLB Playoffs, Tampa Bay Rays 41 Views

It seemed like just yesterday the Red Sox were coming off of a four-game sweep of the Yankees and what appeared to be an insurmountable lead atop the AL East.

How quickly things changed though.

Yankees Back In It

The Red Sox (90-42) are now on a three game losing streak after getting swept in Tampa by the Rays over the weekend. In addition, they have lost seven of their past 11 games.

After the sweep, Cora addressed the media on regrouping and refocusing.

“Tomorrow’s a great day,” Cora said. “We’ve talked about off days or whatever. Regroup tomorrow and everybody disconnect and start playing good baseball.”

While Boston has hit a slump, the Yankees (83-47) have taken advantage. They’ve crawled back to within six games of the division lead. New York has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, and with a whole month left in the season, still have plenty of time to catch its arch rivals.

The two teams to have six more games against each other, which provides each team a chance to either makeup ground or distance themselves from the other.

It’s sure to be a fascinating race down the stretch, with the loser of the race basically guaranteed a Wild Card spot. According to ESPN, each team has a 99.9% playoff probability, as they have the two best records in baseball.

Only one will end up with the AL East title though, with everything to play for down the stretch.

Tags

About Jonathan Acosta

Native New Englander. Follow me on Twitter: @jonacosta_10

Check Also

Justin Shafer: Another Gator Alum debuts in the Major Leagues

Many athletes can pick out a specific instance that changed their careers forever. Twenty-five-year-old right-handed …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties