Florida Volleyball Now 1-1 After Weekend in Nebraska

The No. 7 Florida Gators opened its season in Lincoln, Nebraska over the weekend where they played in the Vert Challenge. Florida defeated No. 2 Nebraska, but fell to No. 3 Texas, making them 1-1 on the season.

This was Florida’s first time facing the Cornhuskers after going up against them in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament in December, where Nebraska took home the championship. The Gators had no problem and brought the heat to defeat them in four sets. Unfortunately, the Gators were not as lucky when they faced Texas.

Florida vs. Texas

After Texas took a 1-0 lead, beating Florida 25-18, the Gators came back and won two sets ( 25-21, 25-21) forcing a fourth. However, the Gators went 21-25 in the fourth and 10-15 in the fifth.

No. 7 Florida falls to No. 3 Texas in a tough battle. We're ready to be back in front of #GatorNation Friday against USC#GoGators pic.twitter.com/oferpUCu2z — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 25, 2018

Freshman outside hitter Thayer Hall led Florida in kills with 21 during the top-ten matchup Saturday afternoon. Behind her was redshirt sophomore Holly Carlton with 11 kills, sophomore Paige Hammons with 9, and junior Rachael Kramer and senior Taelor Kellum each with 8.

In addition to leading the Gators in kills, Hill, as well as Allie Gregory, were recognized in the weekend’s tournament. They made the VERT Challenge All-Tournament Team.

What’s Ahead

Next up, Florida plays host to the Bubly Invitational, which begins Friday, August 31. The Gators will play No. 10 University of Southern California at 7 p.m. on Friday. Following Friday’s matchup with USC, the Gators will play Louisville on Saturday with game time set for 5 p.m. The tournament runs through Sunday, September 1, ending with the Gators playing the University of Central Florida Knights at 3:30 p.m.