NFL Rookie Quarterback Roulette

Five rookie quarterbacks were selected in the first round during the 2018 NFL draft.

This tied the record for second most in any draft since 1983 when six QBs were taken.

The new rookie QBs are:

Each rookie quarterback brings a unique skill set with them to their new city. Fans from across the entire NFL are looking forward to seeing what these guys got.

Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

First overall pick Baker Mayfield comes to Cleveland with the hope that he can help the Browns get back to a winning season for the first time since 2007 (10-6). During the first three weeks of the preseason, Mayfield has thrown 26/45 (57.8%) while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Mayfield will sit behind Tyrod Taylor for the time being.

Sam Darnold (New York Jets)

Coming out of USC, Darnold has been projected by a lot of fans to be the Jets’ starter by the end of the season. His high IQ in addition to his strong armare just a few highlights of Darnold’s game. During his last preseason game, Darnold went 8/16 (50%) and threw a touchdown to Terrelle Pryor Sr.

“He’s really able to move around nicely– not only move around, in and out of the pocket, but throw running to his left and still get the ball down the field accurately,” Jets legend, Joe Namath, said.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

Josh Allen could be the quarterback the Bills have been searching for and with AJ McCarron struggling with a shoulder injury, his time could be coming sooner than later. Allen needs to be on the lookout for Nathan Peterman who has statistically been the Bills’ best option at quarterback during the preseason.

Josh Rosen (Arizona Cardinals)

As long as Sam Bradford is still healthy, Rosen will be on the sideline. His numbers haven’t been the most promising thus far, going 16/29 (55.2%) only throwing one touchdown in two preseason games.

Rosen missed the third preseason due to a thumb injury that isn’t believed to be too serious.

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

Lamar Jackson will backup veteran QB Joe Flacco to start the season. Through four preseason games, Jackson is 25/53 passing (47.2%) for 300 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and only one interception. He has also been able to run the ball in the endzone three times while showcasing his Heisman talent from Louisville.