Lee McGriff: Gators Have the Right Guy at the Right Time

Gator fans are on their toes as the 2018 football season closes in bringing anticipation for the new team and coaches to an all-time high.

Former University of Florida Gator wide receiver, Lee McGriff, is really excited about the new season. McGriff told Steve Russell in an interview that he hasn’t been this excited in a while and it’s because of coach Dan Mullen, the new Gator coaching staff and their new techniques and consistency.

Changed for the Good

McGriff believes the turnaround starts with Mullen’s genuine happiness to be back in Gainesville and with the Gators.

Nine out of 12 people on Mullen’s staff have coached together prior to coming to Florida. McGriff said because of their history together, they bring the same effort, consistency and teaching abilities which is making a huge difference for the team and players. “The difference is evident,” said McGriff, “In short, they’re going to be good. I didn’t say they’re going to win the World Championship, I said they’re going to be good.”

The Difference is the Coaching

McGriff recalls the Gator football season from 1979 when the Gators were 0-10-1. One year after, with a new coaching staff, the Gators had the biggest turn around in NCAA history winning eight games. He says this 2018 season reminds him of the 1980 season. “It was virtually the majority of the same players. Different coaching,” McGriff said.

Dan Mullen Always has a Good Quarterback

“I will bet the farm that we’re going have a good quarterback,” said McGriff. He believes that between starting quarterback and backups, the Gators will not have to worry about the talent.

“It’s not like ‘You know, we have to get through this year, we have these two slugs playing quarterback and someday we’ll have one,’ They’re there right now,” said McGriff, “and he’s teaching them.”

Since McGriff’s interview, Feleipe Franks has been named starting quarterback for the Gators.

The Gators will take on Charleston Southern on Sept. 1 for their 2018 season opener.