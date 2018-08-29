5-Star Recruit Tre Mann Commits to Florida Basketball

Tre Mann, the five-star 2019 recruit according to 247Sports, is a huge recruitment pull for Florida basketball and Head Coach Mike White.

Hometown Hero

Mann decided to stay “home” to play college ball. Mann was being heavily recruited by Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee. He also had 12 other offers, including Florida State, LSU, Louisville and Indiana. However, when it came time for Mann’s decision, he wanted to play close to home. Mann is from The Villages, Florida, which is just under an hour and a half from the University of Florida. Proximity to home was certainly a great benefit for Florida in getting Mann, who seems to be the most impactful in-state recruit during White’s tenure at UF.

“HOMETOWN HERO” I’m 100% committed to The University of Florida 🐊 GO GATORS #GatorNation s/o @TiptonEdits for the edit 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/wMVUb9Jszr — Tre Mann (@tre2mann3) August 28, 2018

Mike White Gets it Done

Getting Mann’s commitment is a huge success for White. Mann is one of the biggest recruitment successes in White’s career. For Mann, White was a huge part of his recruiting process.

“Every time I looked up, Coach Mike White was at one of my games. He recruited me real hard. He told me he would not let me fail, that impressed me,” Mann told ESPN.

Potential Star in the Making

Mann has good size for his age: he is currently listed at 6’3″, 170 lbs. Mann is a playmaker with the ball and also has a very good three-point shot. While Mann is a point guard and has shown that he makes very good decisions with the ball, he can also play off-ball. No matter how the Gators intend to use him, everyone knows he is extremely talented on offense. In the 2017-18 season as a junior, Mann averaged 20 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per game. You can check out some of his highlights here: