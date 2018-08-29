Home / Feature Sports News / 5-Star Recruit Tre Mann Commits to Florida Basketball
FILE- In this Mach 10, 2017, file photo, Florida head coach Mike White watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn. White has the Gators two wins away from the Final Four. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

5-Star Recruit Tre Mann Commits to Florida Basketball

Joey Levy August 29, 2018 Feature Sports News, Gator Men's Basketball 39 Views

Tre Mann, the five-star 2019 recruit according to 247Sports, is a huge recruitment pull for Florida basketball and Head Coach Mike White.

Hometown Hero

Mann decided to stay “home” to play college ball. Mann was being heavily recruited by Kansas, North Carolina and Tennessee. He also had 12 other offers, including Florida State, LSU, Louisville and Indiana. However, when it came time for Mann’s decision, he wanted to play close to home. Mann is from The Villages, Florida, which is just under an hour and a half from the University of Florida. Proximity to home was certainly a great benefit for Florida in getting Mann, who seems to be the most impactful in-state recruit during White’s tenure at UF.

Mike White Gets it Done

Getting Mann’s commitment is a huge success for White. Mann is one of the biggest recruitment successes in White’s career. For Mann, White was a huge part of his recruiting process.

“Every time I looked up, Coach Mike White was at one of my games. He recruited me real hard. He told me he would not let me fail, that impressed me,” Mann told ESPN.

Potential Star in the Making

Mann has good size for his age: he is currently listed at 6’3″, 170 lbs. Mann is a playmaker with the ball and also has a very good three-point shot. While Mann is a point guard and has shown that he makes very good decisions with the ball, he can also play off-ball. No matter how the Gators intend to use him, everyone knows he is extremely talented on offense. In the 2017-18 season as a junior, Mann averaged 20 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2 steals per game. You can check out some of his highlights here:

Tags

About Joey Levy

Check Also

Gardner-Johnson, Gators Ready To Kick Off New Season

With a new season on the horizon, Chauncey Garnder-Johnson and the Florida Gators are ready …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties