CFB Preview: No. 3 Georgia vs. Austin Peay

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs kick off their season this Saturday at home against the Austin Peay Governors.

Quick Facts

This is the first time in history these two teams will match up.

Austin Peay finished last season in second place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Governors had a record of 8-4, closing out the season with a 3-game win streak.

Kirby Smart’s Thoughts on Opener

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart said the team is excited about the season opener. Smart also discussed the excitement behind the team’s $63 million stadium renovation, the West End Zone Project.

The first game of the season can be tricky for teams on both sides of the ball. Smart said not only are their unknowns that lie within your own team, but there are a lot of questions about the opposing team as well.

“A lot of times, the unknown is the opposing team. They might have a new coordinator, a new system and you have tape from the year before, but they’ve made changes,” Smart said. “You certainly don’t know much about their new starters.”

Smart also discussed the importance of the spring game for new players.

Game Information

Can't make it to Sanford Stadium for the game this Saturday? No worries, we will be live on @espn at 2:30 PM (CT) 📺 🎩🏈#LeaveNoDoubt#MissionPossible pic.twitter.com/OsrJk3i8sR — Austin Peay Football (@AustinPeayFB) August 27, 2018

Georgia and Austin Peay will face off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA.