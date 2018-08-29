CFP Preview: Texas A&M vs. Northwestern State

College football season is officially back. The Texas A&M Aggies face off with the Northwestern State Demons Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. Let’s take a look at a few storylines heading into game day.

Who is the real starting quarterback for the Aggies?

Aggies Head Coach Jimbo Fisher officially named incumbent quarterback Kellen Mond as the starter for the opener.

"We're going to see what Kyle Field can bring on a Thursday night, so it will be fun." 🔊 @TheKellenMond looks ahead to game one. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/MIjeRyLWYZ — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 23, 2018

But that decision came with a caveat: Both Mond and Nick Starkel expect to get snaps. The Northwestern State game could have big implications for A&M’s next game against the Clemson Tigers.

Fisher said either one of his players gives the team a chance to win.

Whoever shows themselves to have a more consistent approach between the two looks to start against the Tigers.

Jimbo Fisher makes his debut

Fisher, the former FSU head coach, now patrols the A&M sideline for the first time in his career.

After an interesting separation from FSU in which rumors zipped that Fisher wanted better facilities, the Aggies gave him a 10-year, fully-guaranteed, $75 million contract. In addition, that contract includes a non-existent buyout clause – any team that wants to sign Fisher away can do so without owing A&M a penny.

When the team gave Fisher that much money over that much time, Aggies fans were rightfully apprehensive. Although Fisher is crushing it on the recruiting front, he could certainly use a big first game against a mediocre team to get fans fired up about the hire.

Does Northwestern State have a chance?

The obvious answer to this question is no. But the Demons have nothing to lose.

They have a head coach making his own debut in Brad Laird.

Northwestern St. also will ostensibly get a huge payday from the Aggies and have a senior quarterback in Clay Holgorsen who’s been around the block.

Last year against McNeese, Holgorsen went 26-for-41 with 381 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-24 loss. Obviously, McNeese isn’t an SEC team, but it’s college football – anything can happen.