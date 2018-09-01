High School Roundup: Gainesville Schools find success on busy Friday Night

Santa Fe 6, Gainesville 35

At Citizens Field on Friday night, the Gainesville Hurricanes defeated the Santa Fe Raiders, 35-6, for their first win of the season. A running clock was in effect after the Hurricanes’ fifth touchdown of the night.

For head coach Patrick Miller, it was his first win as a high school head man.

Great win tonight for GHS! I had the chance to talk to head coach for the Canes Patrick Miller.@ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/hubpLv2oR1 — Sophia LaFrance (@sophialafrance) September 1, 2018

Leading the way for Gainesville was quarterback Luke Matthews. The senior signal caller dominated the Raider defense in the first half alone, going 10-for-12 with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns. Matthews connected with Seth Cox and Niles Cromwell in the half as the Hurricanes went into the break with a 21-0 lead.

GHS would put two more touchdowns on the board, with Matthews collecting a one yard rushing touchdown for the final score of the Hurricanes night.

For the Raiders, quarterback Deron Reid did all he could through the ground game to keep Santa Fe in the game; his 147 yards of rushing led the Raiders on the night.

NFEI 0, Hawthorne 60

In Hawthorne, the Hornets took care of business against the North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville) on their home field, 60-0.

The man of the night was quarterback Khalil Jackson. The Hornet senior had a total of seven touchdowns in the contest, connecting with his receivers for five of them and running across the goal line for the other two.

As for the play of the night, Jeremiah James came through for Hawthorne. The junior wide receiver sacrificed his entire body to make a one-handed catch as he fell to the ground. Even with a defensive back all over him, James hauled in Jackson’s pass and gave Hawthorne a double-digit lead at the time.

Who needs two hands? Hawthorne's Jeremiah James (@thejerryjames1) with the play of the night! He makes it look easy against NFEI with the one-handed TD grab late in the first quarter.@HHS_Football352 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/3r843NYK5S — Justin Ahlum (@justinn_case1) September 1, 2018

Keystone Heights 14, P.K. Yonge 41

A new coaching staff seems to have revitalized the Blue Wave this season, as P.K. Yonge defeated the Keystone Heights Indians on the Blue Wave’s home field.

Marcus McDonald, in his first year as head coach, has led the 4A school to a quick 2-0 record to begin the season.

The Blue Wave will now prepare for a match up with Hawthorne next week at Hawthorne.