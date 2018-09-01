Home / Feature Sports News / High School Roundup: Gainesville Schools find success on busy Friday Night

High School Roundup: Gainesville Schools find success on busy Friday Night

Justin Ahlum September 1, 2018 Feature Sports News, High School Sports 8 Views

Santa Fe 6, Gainesville 35

At Citizens Field on Friday night, the Gainesville Hurricanes defeated the Santa Fe Raiders, 35-6, for their first win of the season. A running clock was in effect after the Hurricanes’ fifth touchdown of the night.

For head coach Patrick Miller, it was his first win as a high school head man.

Leading the way for Gainesville was quarterback Luke Matthews. The senior signal caller dominated the Raider defense in the first half alone, going 10-for-12 with 178 passing yards and two touchdowns. Matthews connected with Seth Cox and Niles Cromwell in the half as the Hurricanes went into the break with a 21-0 lead.

GHS would put two more touchdowns on the board, with Matthews collecting a one yard rushing touchdown for the final score of the Hurricanes night.

For the Raiders, quarterback Deron Reid did all he could through the ground game to keep Santa Fe in the game; his 147 yards of rushing led the Raiders on the night.

NFEI 0, Hawthorne 60

In Hawthorne, the Hornets took care of business against the North Florida Educational Institute (Jacksonville) on their home field, 60-0.

The man of the night was quarterback Khalil Jackson. The Hornet senior had a total of seven touchdowns in the contest, connecting with his receivers for five of them and running across the goal line for the other two.

As for the play of the night, Jeremiah James came through for Hawthorne. The junior wide receiver sacrificed his entire body to make a one-handed catch as he fell to the ground. Even with a defensive back all over him, James hauled in Jackson’s pass and gave Hawthorne a double-digit lead at the time.

Keystone Heights 14, P.K. Yonge 41

A new coaching staff seems to have revitalized the Blue Wave this season, as P.K. Yonge defeated the Keystone Heights Indians on the Blue Wave’s home field.

Marcus McDonald, in his first year as head coach, has led the 4A school to a quick 2-0 record to begin the season.

The Blue Wave will now prepare for a match up with Hawthorne next week at Hawthorne.

About Justin Ahlum

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Gators Football Preview: The Start of the Mullen Era in Florida

Queue the next chapter in Gators football history. Coincidentally, head coach Dan Mullen will begin …

© 2018 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties