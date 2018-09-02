Gators Crush Charleston Southern in Season Opener, 53-6

The Gators took down Charleston Southern 53-6 Saturday night in an offensive explosion to kick off their 2018 season.

Suspensions

Seven Gators were suspended prior to Saturday’s game. Cece Jefferson, Kadarius Toney, Kyree Campbell, Luke Ancrum, Adarius Lemons, Brian Edwards and James Washington were all suspended for various reasons. Mullen said they did not live up to the “Gator standard.”

The Mullen Era

Dan Mullen’s first game in the Swamp looked good. Mullen and his staff were able to call plays effectively and lead Florida to a win. Mullen said he liked how Franks looked in this first game, but the team has improvements they need to make in practice this week.

Gators Defense Looking Strong

The Gators defense looked tough Saturday night with:

2 fumble recoveries

Blocked field goal

Blocked extra point Austin Perry ran it back for a 2-pt conversion



Franks Impressive First Half

Feleipe Franks led the Gators to an offensive explosion from the start. Franks threw 5 touchdowns in the first half. The last Gator to throw 5 passing touchdowns in a game was Chris Leak in 2004.

For the fourth time in school history, the #Gators threw 5⃣ touchdown passes in a half. Four different #Gators have caught one tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z0FDMV5RZt — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 2, 2018

Take a look at the jump pass from Franks to Cleveland toward the end of the second quarter.

A @GatorsFB QB throwing a jump pass … Seems familiar 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WE5ckkbrc4 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2018

Here’s what Franks had to say about the play leading up the jump pass:

A 22-yd touchdown rush from Terrence Wilson got Charleston Southern on the board in the fourth quarter. However, the Gators blocked the extra point, running it all the way back for a 2-point conversion.

Notes

Charleston Southern LB Edward King was ejected for targeting on the second play of the game.

Florida’s first touchdown was a 34-yd reception from Franks to Grimes; this was Grimes first receiving touchdown as a Gator.

Both Kyle Trask and Emory Jones got in the game at QB in the second half.

What’s Next

The Gators kick off SEC play next Saturday as they host Kentucky at 4 p.m.