Spurrier Returns to the Swamp as ’93 Team Reunites

Former Gator coach Steve Spurrier is returning to the Swamp this weekend for a reunion with his 1993 team. Earlier this week, Spurrier spoke with SportsScene’s Steve Russell on the reunion, as well as his thoughts on the Gators season opener.

Join us in the Swamp on September 8. We're going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 SEC Champs! https://t.co/Dz13lShUxp pic.twitter.com/wEaM8TDDWk — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) September 2, 2018

’93 Team Reunion

The 1993 Florida Gator football team will be reuniting at this weekend’s game against Kentucky. The ’93 team was the fourth Gator team Spurrier led. The team finished the season with a 10-2 record. Spurrier said one of the highlights with the team was winning the Sugar Bowl over West Virginia.

Opening Against Charleston Southern

The Gators beat Charleston Southern Saturday night 53-6 to open up the 2018 season. Spurrier said games like those can help a team build confidence, especially when it’s the season opener. Losses like the ones Miami and Florida State faced Week 1 could heavily impact their mindset further into the season.

“It builds confidence. These teams have opened up with tough opponents like Miami last night getting beat by LSU out there,” Spurrier said. “It’s fine for LSU, but Miami really struggled from that loss.”

The Running Game

Florida put up 203 rushing yards against CSU. Spurrier thinks the running game can be improved through the course of the season. Saturday’s game saw the receivers quite spread out, with multiple players getting their hand on the ball. There were not many long rushes, with the second half overall looking a bit messier than the first. Spurrier also said he felt Scarlett could have run better.

Franks’ Improvement

Spurrier said he feels Feleipe Franks is continuing to improve at quarterback. Franks appeared to be more decisive against Charleston Southern. His corner routes, in particular, looked good. Spurrier said there are areas Franks can improve on, but he looked like a better athlete in the opener.

What’s Next

Florida kicks off SEC play this Saturday against Kentucky. The Gators will host the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.